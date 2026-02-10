HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Movies » Haq Is A Rage Among Pakistani Women

Haq Is A Rage Among Pakistani Women

By SUBHASH K JHA
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 10, 2026 14:04 IST

x

'Haq has become very personal to so many people.'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Haq.

Key Points

  • Suparn S Varma's Haq is getting great reviews.
  • It is doing well in Pakistan, where it has been banned.
  • Haq is currently streaming on Netflix.

Although banned in Pakistan, Director Suparn S Varma's Haq has hit a sensitive spot among the women of the country. They have not only watched the film on pirated formats, they are making reels and memes about specific scenes and dialogues and circulating them widely on their social media platforms.

The film, about the celebrated Shah Bano case whereby the Supreme Court delivered a judgment in favour of providing maintenance to a divorced Muslim woman, has created history, just like the judgment.

Suparn says he is overwhelmed by the film's viral acceptance in Pakistan.

'Haq has resonated with women across communities'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in Haq.

"Haq was made for a universal audience and the way it has resonated, whether it's in Pakistan or Nigeria or Bangladesh or the UAE or Bahrain or UK or New Zealand or Canada or US... it's resonated with women across communities, across ages, across countries," Suparn tells Subhash K Jha.

"I am in LA right now and the kind of TikToks that have gone viral across the UK, the US and the UAE... I get to see it by tens of thousands! It's just insane the way it's become very personal to so many people and resonated with so many people. It's heartening.

"When we made the film, the aim was to just connect with audiences emotionally across the world. It's a very universal film, keeping in mind a global audience."

Suparn S Varma reveals even more on The Rediff Podcast, coming very soon!

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUBHASH K JHA
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'A Domestic Dispute That Became A National Dispute'
'A Domestic Dispute That Became A National Dispute'
Haq Review
Haq Review
'I'm Not An Actress Who Believes In Controversies'
'I'm Not An Actress Who Believes In Controversies'
'It's Very Explosive Material'
'It's Very Explosive Material'
'Muslims Should Watch Haq'
'Muslims Should Watch Haq'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Totally Traditional Delicacies From Kerala Kitchens

webstory image 2

7 Scenic Spots For Hot Air Balloon Rides In India

webstory image 3

10 Countries With The Largest Indian Diaspora

VIDEOS

Seychelles President receives ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan2:31

Seychelles President receives ceremonial welcome at...

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of not helping son Yashvardhan16:03

Govinda BREAKS silence on Sunita Ahuja's allegation of...

All Eyes on Tanya Mittal as She Stuns in a Saree at the Airport2:05

All Eyes on Tanya Mittal as She Stuns in a Saree at the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO