Haq Is A Rage Among Pakistani Women

'Haq has become very personal to so many people.'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam in Haq.

Key Points Suparn S Varma's Haq is getting great reviews.

It is doing well in Pakistan, where it has been banned.

Haq is currently streaming on Netflix.

Although banned in Pakistan, Director Suparn S Varma's Haq has hit a sensitive spot among the women of the country. They have not only watched the film on pirated formats, they are making reels and memes about specific scenes and dialogues and circulating them widely on their social media platforms.

The film, about the celebrated Shah Bano case whereby the Supreme Court delivered a judgment in favour of providing maintenance to a divorced Muslim woman, has created history, just like the judgment.

Suparn says he is overwhelmed by the film's viral acceptance in Pakistan.

'Haq has resonated with women across communities'

IMAGE: Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi in Haq.

"Haq was made for a universal audience and the way it has resonated, whether it's in Pakistan or Nigeria or Bangladesh or the UAE or Bahrain or UK or New Zealand or Canada or US... it's resonated with women across communities, across ages, across countries," Suparn tells Subhash K Jha.

"I am in LA right now and the kind of TikToks that have gone viral across the UK, the US and the UAE... I get to see it by tens of thousands! It's just insane the way it's become very personal to so many people and resonated with so many people. It's heartening.

"When we made the film, the aim was to just connect with audiences emotionally across the world. It's a very universal film, keeping in mind a global audience."

