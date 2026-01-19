Happy Patel, Rahu Ketu Struggle At Box Office

IMAGE: Vir Das and Mitali Palkar in Happy Patel.

Post Dhurandhar and Avatar: Fire and Ash, all new movie releases are turning out to be huge flops, be it the ones coming from Bollywood or south. Last week's releases Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos and Rahu Ketu add to the list.

Both films are comedies but neither have tickled the funny bone of audiences.

Happy Patel vs Rahu Ketu

IMAGE: Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in Rahu Ketu.

Vir Das' Happy Patel at least tries when it comes to working with multiplex audiences but Vipul Vig's Rahu Ketu doesn't even succeed there and has failed everywhere.

There was decent promotion for both films. Happy Patel was set in Delhi Belly mode with Producer Aamir Khan and Imran Khan making cameos.

Rahu Ketu had the Fukrey connection with Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma returning with Vipul Vig (who wrote the Fukrey franchise) as the director. There was hardly any opening with both films hovering around the Rs 1 crore (Rs 10 milion) mark on the first day.

Happy Patel fared slightly better on the weekend. As a result, it saw earnings of Rs 5 crore* (Rs 50 million) while Rahu Ketu was just Rs 4 crore* (Rs 40 million).

Dhurandhur still rules

IMAGE: Ranveer Singh and Danish Pandor in Dhurandhar.

Dhurandhar, which is in its seventh week, boasted of a weekend total that was in the same range as the combined total of these two new releases. The Aditya Dhar film has collected Rs 880 crore* (Rs 8.8 billion) so far and will keep going strong.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

