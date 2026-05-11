Bollywood mothers multitask their children with their showbiz careers, and emerge even bigger stars! They celebrate Mother's Day with some adorable pictures.

Key Points From Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty, celebrity moms share adorable moments with their children while celebrating Mother's Day.

Many actresses posted emotional tributes dedicated to their mothers, children, and families, giving fans a glimpse into their personal lives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas shares a picture of Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie and writes, 'You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much.'

Priyanka spent the day attending the Gold House Gala, where she received the Global Vanguard Honor and made a stunning red carpet appearance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, seen here with her children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, writes, '"Maa hoti hai toh har ghar ghar lagta hai." Watching my kids share the same love with their nani and dadi that I grew up with... truly feels special. Full circle moments like these are everything.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares a special card, as she celebrates her first Mother's Day with son Vihaan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh enjoys a day out with son Zorawar Randhawa.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh with sons Laksh Singh Limbachiya and Yashveer Singh Limbachiya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Eight years of motherhood and she's still keeping me grounded -- just the hand to the face is now more emotional,' writes Soha Ali Khan sharing a throwback picture with her daughter Inaaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a childhood picture with her mother Hema Malini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

'Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom,' an emotional Sanjay Dutt tells his late mother Nargis Dutt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

Mandira Bedi with her children, Vir and Tara.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagat Desaii and Amala Paul/Instagram

'Our baby got the best mama happy Mother's Day love @amalapaul,' says Jagat Desaii sharing Amala Paul's picture with their son Ilai.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Goretti/Instagram

Maria Goretti, seen here with her children Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi, rhymes: 'And just want to say... Given a choice, please choose me as your mum, the next time too... It's not all fun, that's true But for me, it's always the two of you .. You are my baby-boos'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Sharing her mother Tanuja's picture, Kajol writes, 'We are both part of the #mothersclub but she is presiding chairman and CEO.. bowing down to the one and only #mymom! She is my Kali, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna/Instagram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna with her mother Vidya Devi and daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a picture with her mother Deepa Mirza, her mother-in-law Poonam Rekhi and son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda shares picture of his wife Lin Laishram and their newborn daughter Nyomica.

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Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff