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'Happy Mother's Day My Jaan'

By REDIFF MOVIES
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 11, 2026 15:43 IST

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Bollywood mothers multitask their children with their showbiz careers, and emerge even bigger stars! They celebrate Mother's Day with some adorable pictures.

Key Points

  • From Priyanka Chopra to Shilpa Shetty, celebrity moms share adorable moments with their children while celebrating Mother's Day.
  • Many actresses posted emotional tributes dedicated to their mothers, children, and families, giving fans a glimpse into their personal lives.

 

Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nick Jonas/Instagram

Nick Jonas shares a picture of Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti Marie and writes, 'You are the wind beneath our wings. Happy Mother's Day my Jaan. We love you so much.'

Priyanka spent the day attending the Gold House Gala, where she received the Global Vanguard Honor and made a stunning red carpet appearance.

 

Shilpa Shetty with her son Viaan Raj Kundra and daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty, seen here with her children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra, writes, '"Maa hoti hai toh har ghar ghar lagta hai." Watching my kids share the same love with their nani and dadi that I grew up with... truly feels special. Full circle moments like these are everything.'

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DYJ0tZ8FLZe/

Photograph: Kind courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram

Katrina Kaif shares a special card, as she celebrates her first Mother's Day with son Vihaan.

 

Chitrangda Singh with son Zorawar Randhawa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Chitrangda Singh/Instagram

Chitrangda Singh enjoys a day out with son Zorawar Randhawa.

 

Bharti Singh with sons Laksh Singh Limbachiy and Yashveer Singh Limbachiya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bharti Singh/Instagram

Bharti Singh with sons Laksh Singh Limbachiya and Yashveer Singh Limbachiya.

 

Soha Ali Khan with her daughter Inaaya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

'Eight years of motherhood and she's still keeping me grounded -- just the hand to the face is now more emotional,' writes Soha Ali Khan sharing a throwback picture with her daughter Inaaya.

 

Esha Deol with her mother Hema Malini

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Dharmendra Deol/Instagram

Esha Deol shares a childhood picture with her mother Hema Malini.

 

Sanjay Dutt to his late mother Nargis

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

'Mumma, I miss you. I wish you were here with me. Your love and blessings are always with me. Love you mom,' an emotional Sanjay Dutt tells his late mother Nargis Dutt.

 

 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)

 

Mandira Bedi with her children, Vir and Tara.

 

Amala Paul with her son Ilai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jagat Desaii and Amala Paul/Instagram

'Our baby got the best mama happy Mother's Day love @amalapaul,' says Jagat Desaii sharing Amala Paul's picture with their son Ilai.

 

Maria Goretti and Arshad Warsi's children, son Zeke Warsi and daughter Zene Zoe Warsi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maria Goretti/Instagram

Maria Goretti, seen here with her children Zeke Warsi and Zene Zoe Warsi, rhymes: 'And just want to say... Given a choice, please choose me as your mum, the next time too... It's not all fun, that's true But for me, it's always the two of you .. You are my baby-boos'.

 

Tanuja with Kajol

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajol/Instagram

Sharing her mother Tanuja's picture, Kajol writes, 'We are both part of the #mothersclub but she is presiding chairman and CEO.. bowing down to the one and only #mymom! She is my Kali, Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati all rolled into one. Even the goddess knows that.'

 

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna with her mother Vidya Devi and daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna/Instagram

Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna with her mother Vidya Devi and daughter Vidya Nirvana Manchu Anand.

 

Dia Mirza shares picture with her mother Deepa Mirza and her mother-in-law Poonam Rekhi and her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dia Mirza/Instagram

Dia Mirza shares a picture with her mother Deepa Mirza, her mother-in-law Poonam Rekhi and son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

 

Lin Laishram and her newborn daughter Nyomica

Photograph: Kind courtesy Randeep Hooda/Instagram

Randeep Hooda shares picture of his wife Lin Laishram and their newborn daughter Nyomica.

This web site may embed third-party content from YouTube/Instagram/social media for news and informational purposes under fair use provisions for reporting. All rights remain with the original creators. We do not host or own such content. Any concerns may be reported to us for review and removal in good faith.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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