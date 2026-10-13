Hanuman Ansh's Telugu Version Disappoints At Box Office

Despite its monumental success as a Hindi blockbuster, the Telugu-dubbed version of Hanuman Ansh has not done well.

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

Key Points The Telugu-dubbed version of Hanuman Ansh significantly underperformed at the box office, despite its Hindi original grossing over Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) worldwide.

Many Telugu audiences interested in the film's spiritual theme had already watched the Hindi version due to the prolonged delay.

The film also faced stiff competition from local Telugu projects like Sree Vishnu's Comrade Kalyan, further dividing weekend audiences.

The blockbuster Hanuman Ansh underperformed significantly at the Telugu box office.

Despite grossing over Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) worldwide in Hindi, its Telugu-dubbed version, which released on October 9, is struggling. It has collected about Rs 60 lakh to Rs 70 lakh (Rs 6 million to Rs 7 million) on Day 1.

Impact of Delayed Release and Fading Hype

Hanuman Ansh enjoyed a highly successful 50-day run in Hindi before making its way to Telugu theatres.

By the time Mythri Movie Makers distributed it across nearly 700 screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the initial curiosity and nationwide hype surrounding the movie had faded.

As the film took a long time to get a regional release, a large section of the Telugu audience interested in its spiritual theme had already watched it in its original Hindi format.

Marketing Missteps and Local Competition

Hanuman Ansh's Telugu release was plagued by promotional roadblocks and uncertainty.

High profile attachments, such as director Trivikram Srinivas presenting the film, faced sudden shifts, leaving the movie with inadequate marketing. The makers relied too heavily on its massive Hindi success rather than establishing a strong localised promotional campaign.

The film lacked a clear window to pull in audiences, as it had to share its release date with prominent local projects, including actor Sree Vishnu's Comrade Kalyan, which divided the weekend crowds.