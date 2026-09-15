Hanuman Ansh Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Haiwaan Flops

Hanuman Ansh has made a spectacular entry into the Rs 200 Crore Club, with Mirzapur also set to achieve the same milestone.

IMAGE: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in Haiwaan.

Key Points Hanuman Ansh has achieved a remarkable milestone, entering the Rs 200 Crore Club with current collections at Rs 210 crore* (Rs 2.1 billion).

Mirzapur is poised to enter the Rs 200 Crore Club, having garnered over Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) in its second weekend.

Haiwaan failed to attract audiences, collecting a mere Rs 7.50 crore* (Rs 75 million) in its opening weekend and may be removed from cinemas within a week.

Haiwaan hasn't performed well at the box office.

The trailer had suggested a niche experience for the multiplex audiences at the key urban centres but even here, the film couldn't find an opening.

Advance booking was negligible and current booking fared even worse. The film neither took a start now did it get any critical or audience appreciation. As a result, the weekend collections stood at a mere Rs 7.50 crore* (Rs 75 million). Monday showed a further drop in footfalls, and it's going to be curtains for the film within one week itself.

Hanuman Ansh's Unprecedented Success

IMAGE: Shobhinaw Satyaa in Hanuman Ansh.

Hanuman Ansh is continuing to see a rise in numbers on a daily basis. Its sixth weekend was unprecedented, with close to Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million) coming in.

Even on Monday, the collections crossed Rs 8 crore (Rs 80 million), which is just brilliant. The overall box office numbers stand at Rs 210 crore* (Rs 2.1 billion), and the film is comfortably headed towards the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark.

It's one of those surprise successes that arrive once in a while, and the kind of numbers it's doing reminds us of the blockbuster 1975 film Jai Santoshi Maa, which was one of the highest-earning films of that year.

Mirzapur Nears Rs 200 Crore Milestone

IMAGE: Pankaj Tripathi in Mirzapur.

Mirzapur has been doing great business too and crossed Rs 35 crore (Rs 350 million) in its second weekend. This is very good compared to the weekend before and the film is all set to enter the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

The film has found the love of the masses and will keep playing on till the end of this month before Drishyam 3 arrives on October 2.

Mirzapur is now headed towards a lifetime of Rs 250 crore (Rs 2.5 billion). Once it does that, it will become a bonafide blockbuster.

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff