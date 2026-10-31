Hansal Mehta On Sanjay Gupta: 'Not Done, Bro'

'He held my hand when I was at my lowest.'

IMAGE: Sanjay Gupta and Hansal Mehta. Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Key Points Hansal Mehta describes Sanjay Gupta as his 'only boss'.

Hansal recalls sharing many lows and highs with Sanjay Gupta, along with a mutual love for the good things in life.

He credits Gupta with supporting him during his lowest points and creating memorable times filled with good food, booze, and parties.

Hansal Mehta paid a heartfelt tribute to filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who shockingly passed away on October 30 at the age of 57.

'Not done, bro. Sanjay Gupta. Gups,' Hansal writes.

'My first and only Rolex came from him'

'My only boss in the film industry, perhaps. But more than that, a dear friend. We went through many lows and many highs together, and through all of it we shared a love for the good things in life. My first and only Rolex came from him. Today it's the one memory of him I carry on my wrist, and I don't think I'll ever take it off.

'He held my hand when I was at my lowest. We didn't exactly create magic together, but the time itself was an absolute blast. The good food, the good booze, the endless parties. I watched some of the best films of my life in his theatre.

'I borrowed some of the best books I've read from his shelves. My bro code began with you, Sanjay. And now it's ended. I'm going to miss you more than I can say. The heavens are all set for a big party.

'Anu, Dalai and Shivansh, may God give you the strength to bear this terrible loss.'

Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Gupta had collaborated on 2007's Dus Kahaniyaan, where the former directed one of the 10 stories in the anthology produced by the latter. Gupta also produced Hansal's Woodstock Villa in 2008.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff