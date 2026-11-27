'Mine is a hopeful piece honouring our mothers and grandmothers who resisted and survived, nurturing us in all corners of the world so that we could tell their stories and ensure our history is remembered for new generations.'

IMAGE: Gurinder Chadha's video installation, When These Walls Talk, at Delhi's historic Purana Qila features a portrait of her mother projected onto the monument's walls. Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Seth/Instagram

WHEN THESE WALLS TALK is British Indian film maker Gurinder Chadha's moving video installation about Partition, Women & Resistance.

Chadha's piece honours mothers and grandmothers who resisted and survived, nurturing us in all corners of the world so that we could tell their stories and ensure our history is remembered for new generations.

Key Points Gurinder Chadha is presenting her video installation When These Walls Talk at India Biennale 2026.

The installation explores Partition, women and resistance through the voices of women who experienced Partition.

Chadha's work honours mothers and grandmothers who resisted and survived the upheaval of Partition.

IMAGE: Gurinder Chadha at work. Photograph: Kind courtesy indiabiennale.culture.gov.in

When These Walls Talk

Says Chadha,'Purana Quila has so much history for me, I had recreated it for my film Viceroy's House (on the last days of the Raj) and it is alive through the voices of some of the women speaking about their experiences of Partition.

'Mine is a hopeful piece honouring our mothers and grandmothers who resisted and survived, nurturing us in all corners of the world so that we could tell their stories and ensure our history is remembered for new generations.'

Women Who Resisted And Survived

By projecting her piece onto the walls of Purana Quila as part of her installation, Gurinder has brought the history of these walls alive to honour the sacrifices made by so many.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff