Guess who this actress is, who is holidaying in the Maldives?

Hint: She's not Bad Newz at all! :)

Yes, that is Neha Sharma.

Neha takes a quick break from her next film, De De Pyaar De 2, to relax.

Neha loves the sea, and makes it her favourite holiday destinations.

After all, that's how she gets the best pictures.

All Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff