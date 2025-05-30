Can you guess who this actress is?
Hint: All hearts beat in her *direction*! :)
That's Disha Patani!
DP was in Monaco to attend the F1 Grand Prix 2025.
Disha gives us a glimpse of her time spent there. She makes sure to look stylish even when she taking a cruise.
She changes into baggy pants and a bikini top for the race.
Another dress change for yet another sailing trip.
Exploring the streets of Monaco.
Sending her love.
Like Disha's Monaco Fashion? Vote!
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff