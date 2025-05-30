Can you guess who this actress is?

Hint: All hearts beat in her *direction*! :)

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

That's Disha Patani!

DP was in Monaco to attend the F1 Grand Prix 2025.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha gives us a glimpse of her time spent there. She makes sure to look stylish even when she taking a cruise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

She changes into baggy pants and a bikini top for the race.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Another dress change for yet another sailing trip.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Exploring the streets of Monaco.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Sending her love.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Like Disha's Monaco Fashion? Vote!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff