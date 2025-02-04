Guess Who Is Rakul's Favourite?

Priyanka gets ready for bhai ki shaadi... Parineeti busy shooting... Urmila turns 51...
'Main apni favorite hoon,' says Rakul Singh.
Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth's wedding and writes, 'Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! sangeet practice to fam jams.
'So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.'
Parineeti Chopra's 'Life lately. Shoot, sleep, eat, repeat. Almost wrapping our film. Bitter sweet.'
Urmila Matondkar turns 51 today, and she shares a grateful post.
'Andariki Namaskaram. Ellarukkum Vanakkam. My brain is in a beautiful mess and probably needs reprogramming with the number of unknown language switching it's needing to do. But would I trade this life for anything else? HECK NO!' says Mithila Palkar.
Shriya Pilgaonkar at a haldi ceremony.
Sunny Leone is 'Refined and Radiant'.
Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, and she writes, 'Confession: I'm usually a planner but there's one amazing exception = You @riteishd (the only thing in my life that I have never planned)
'New Love is sparkly. True Love is fireworks. But ours is my favourite everything. Happy Anniversary my partner in crime, my forever home and the reason I laugh, smile and feel alive.'
Ritiesh wishes her, 'Happy 13th Anniversary, Baiko! These 13 years have been pure magic! We've created a beautiful little world of our own, filled with love, laughter, and adventure.
'You're the glue that holds it all together, and I couldn't imagine my life any other way but with you. We are crazy, fun and stupid together -- to many more lifetimes together. @geneliad'
Karisma Kapoor's 'No filter days.'
Sara Ali Khan visits the Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir Deoghar, Jharkhand, with her friend Sara Vaisoha.
