Guess Who Is Rakul's Favourite?

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 04, 2025 10:53 IST

Priyanka gets ready for bhai ki shaadi... Parineeti busy shooting... Urmila turns 51...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

'Main apni favorite hoon,' says Rakul Singh.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is in Mumbai to attend her brother Siddharth's wedding and writes, 'Shaadi ka ghar.. !! and it begins tomorrow mere bhai ki shaadi hai @siddharthchopra89 with @neelamupadhyaya!! sangeet practice to fam jams.

'So good to be home my heart is full, and so is my schedule. Who said a wedding is easy? no one … but is it fun? Absolutely! looking forward to the next few days @drmadhuakhourichopra.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Parineeti Chopra/Instagram

Parineeti Chopra's 'Life lately. Shoot, sleep, eat, repeat. Almost wrapping our film. Bitter sweet.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urmila Matondkar/Instagram

Urmila Matondkar turns 51 today, and she shares a grateful post.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'Andariki Namaskaram. Ellarukkum Vanakkam. My brain is in a beautiful mess and probably needs reprogramming with the number of unknown language switching it's needing to do. But would I trade this life for anything else? HECK NO!' says Mithila Palkar.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar at a haldi ceremony.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunny Leone/Instagram

Sunny Leone is 'Refined and Radiant'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Genelia D'souza/Instagram

Genelia D'Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary, and she writes, 'Confession: I'm usually a planner but there's one amazing exception = You @riteishd (the only thing in my life that I have never planned)

'New Love is sparkly. True Love is fireworks. But ours is my favourite everything. Happy Anniversary my partner in crime, my forever home and the reason I laugh, smile and feel alive.'

Ritiesh wishes her, 'Happy 13th Anniversary, Baiko! These 13 years have been pure magic! We've created a beautiful little world of our own, filled with love, laughter, and adventure.

'You're the glue that holds it all together, and I couldn't imagine my life any other way but with you. We are crazy, fun and stupid together -- to many more lifetimes together. @geneliad'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

Karisma Kapoor's 'No filter days.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan visits the Shree Baba Baidyanath Jyotirlinga Mandir Deoghar, Jharkhand, with her friend Sara Vaisoha.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
