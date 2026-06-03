Guess Who Inspired Kangana's New Movie?

'The name Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was given by the prime minister in 2025.'

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut at the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer launch in Mumbai. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Key Points Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's terminology for various groups, such as Divyangjan and Vishwakarma.

The film's trailer depicts a story inspired by true events, focusing on ordinary hospital staff who saved over 400 lives during a terror incident.

Kangana portrays a staff nurse, highlighting the unnoticed dedication of everyday caregivers who become pillars of strength in crises.

Kangana Ranaut says the title of her upcoming film Bharat Bhaggya Viddhaata has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words.

"The name Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was given by the prime minister in 2025. He named the specially-abled as 'Divyangjan'. He also changed the name of the scheme for widows to 'Kalyani'. The workers who make things with their hands were named 'Vishwakarma'. In the same manner, he named the labourers as Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. This touched our hearts, and thus we wanted to keep it as our title," Kangana said at the film's trailer launch in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

"We want many women to come forward and support this film. Eventually, this story is of every Indian. Everyone is a hero. Also, if the prime minister watches the film, it will be a good message for everyone," Kangana said.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut poses for photographers at the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

The trailer of Kangana's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata was unveiled on Tuesday, offering a powerful and deeply moving glimpse into a story inspired by true events. It traces the story of ordinary people who rose with extraordinary bravery to save over 400 lives in the face of unimaginable terror.

The film shifts the spotlight from celebrated heroes to nurses and ward boys who became the nation's quiet saviours when it mattered most. Set largely within the charged confines of a hospital, the trailer establishes a gripping contrast between chaos outside and courage within.

As fear tightens its grip on the city, it is the hospital staff, nurses, ward boys, cleaners, security personnel, lift operators, and administrators who refuse to abandon their posts. Inspired by real-life incidents, the trailer underlines a chilling truth: Without them, the system would collapse in a single day.

Kangana Ranaut portrays a staff nurse, an everyday woman whose dedication often goes unnoticed.

'At home, she isn't taken seriously; at work, she is sometimes dismissed by patients. Yet when terror strikes, it is her presence of mind, grit, and moral clarity that become a lifeline for hundreds. The trailer traces her quiet transformation from an overlooked caregiver to a pillar of strength, reinforcing the film's core idea -- that heroism does not announce itself; it simply shows up,' the makers said.

Kangana on Ordinary Courage

IMAGE: Esha Dey, Smita Tambe, Kangana Ranaut, Girija Oak and Suhita Thatte at the Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata trailer launch. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Speaking at the trailer launch, Kangana shared, "So many of us make the mistake of underestimating the power of ordinary people capable of extraordinary courage. The trailer touches upon a truth that while medical training can be taught, bravery cannot."

"The will to stand your ground in the face of fear, the instinct to serve humanity, and the grit to honour the oath nurses take... all of that comes from within. It comes from a belief that what you do matters, even if no one is watching, even if no one applauds.

"These nurses and ward boys did not see themselves as heroes; they simply believed that their duty was bigger than their fear. That belief saved lives. And that's the essence of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata."

"I didn't want to make a film about heroism as spectacle. I wanted to make a film about courage as duty," Director and Writer Manoj Tapadia said.

"Setting the story inside a hospital allowed us to explore what happens when fear walks in, but leaving is not an option. These nurses and staff members are not trained to fight terror -- they are trained to save lives. In the worst moments, they go back to the oath they once took: to serve, to heal, and to protect humanity."

Besides Kangana, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata boasts a powerful ensemble cast featuring Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Amrutha Namdev, Esha Dey, Priya Berde, Asha Shelar, Rasika Agashe, Aditya Mishra and Zahid Khan.

Meanwhile Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is slated to release in theatres on June 12.

Kangana On The Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy

Kangana shared her opinions on the ongoing controversy involving actor Ranveer Singh and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees over the actor's alleged abrupt exit from Don 3.

"It's impossible not to make enemies when you are successful. Today, Ranveer Singh should think about what he has achieved in his career. In life, when a person moves forward, they will face numerous obstacles," Kangana said.

"You cannot always have a smooth ride. I have faced the same thing, but I am still doing fine. It doesn't matter. It will be fine eventually."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff