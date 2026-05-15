Guess Which Oscar Winner Huma Qureshi Met At Cannes?

Huma Qureshi made a glamorous return to Cannes 2026, captivating attendees at the Women in Cinema gala in a sophisticated all-black tailored power suit.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Key Points Huma Qureshi attended Cannes 2026, marking her return to the prestigious event.

She participated in the Women in Cinema gala, an event hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

Huma showcased an all-black tailored power suit, featuring a double-breasted blazer and deep neckline.

IMAGE: Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2026 with Rami Malek. Photograph: Kind courtesy Red Sea Film Foundation/Instagram

Huma Qureshi caught everyone's attention at Cannes 2026 when she got clicked with Rami Malek, who won an Oscar for his Freddie Mercury portrayal in 2018's Bohemian Rhapsody.

Huma isn't new to Cannes; she had made her debut back in 2012 for the Gangs of Wasseypur premiere.

This year, she attended the Women in Cinema gala hosted by the Red Sea Film Foundation.

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Fashion Statement at the Gala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Huma appeared in a black tailored power suit featuring a double-breasted blazer with broad shoulders, folded lapels and a deep neckline. She paired the outfit with a leather handbag, a heart-shaped diamond necklace, and matching earrings.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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