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Guess Which Movie Rakul Is Watching?

By REDIFF MOVIES October 23, 2026 12:05 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Six newcomers make their acting debut in Anuj Saini's buddy romance Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

Key Points

  • Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, which marks Anuj Saini's directorial debut, follows three school friends who leave their corporate jobs to attend a reunion in Mussoorie and reconnect with their former school crushes.
  • Rajkummar Rao makes a special appearance in the film, which also features Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde as a teacher.

Stars trooped in to watch Luv Ranjan's new production, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, starring newcomers Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Aryan Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber. The buddy romance is directed by first-timer Anuj Saini.

 

Rakul Singh

Rakul Singh.

 

Sakshi Vaidya with Tushar Chhibber

Sakshi Vaidya with Tushar Chhibber.

 

Alisha Chopra and Sparsh Walia

Alisha Chopra and Sparsh Walia.

 

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Kunal Aryan Vaid

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Kunal Aryan Vaid.

 

Nikhat Khan Hegde

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays a teacher in the film.

 

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao makes a special appearance in the film.

 

Anjali Anand

Anjali Anand.

 

Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Anjini Dhawan

Anjini Dhawan.

 

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor.

 

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur.

 

Jaaved Jaferi

Jaaved Jaferi.

 

Meezaan

His son, Meezaan.

 

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor.

 

Vatsal Seth

Vatsal Seth.

 

Varun Sharma

Varun Sharma.

 

Ruhanika Dhawan

Ruhanika Dhawan.

 

P

Bosco Martis with his wife Payal Vijay Shetty.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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Pehla Pyaar Doosri BaarAnuj SainiTushar ChhibberSakshi VaidyaAlisha Chopra

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