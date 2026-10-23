Guess Which Movie Rakul Is Watching?

Six newcomers make their acting debut in Anuj Saini's buddy romance Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar.

Key Points Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, which marks Anuj Saini's directorial debut, follows three school friends who leave their corporate jobs to attend a reunion in Mussoorie and reconnect with their former school crushes.

Rajkummar Rao makes a special appearance in the film, which also features Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde as a teacher.

Stars trooped in to watch Luv Ranjan's new production, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, starring newcomers Alisha Chopra, Sparsh Walia, Sakshi Vaidya, Kunal Aryan Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra and Tushar Chhibber. The buddy romance is directed by first-timer Anuj Saini.

Rakul Singh.

Sakshi Vaidya with Tushar Chhibber.

Alisha Chopra and Sparsh Walia.

Sargun Kaur Luthra and Kunal Aryan Vaid.

Aamir Khan's sister Nikhat Khan Hegde plays a teacher in the film.

Rajkummar Rao makes a special appearance in the film.

Anjali Anand.

Tejasswi Prakash.

Anjini Dhawan.

Arjun Kapoor.

Aditya Roy Kapur.

Jaaved Jaferi.

His son, Meezaan.

Boney Kapoor.

Vatsal Seth.

Varun Sharma.

Ruhanika Dhawan.

Bosco Martis with his wife Payal Vijay Shetty.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff