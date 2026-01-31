Guess What Bhumi Pednekkar Is Watching On OTT?

Bhumi Pednekkar learns to love herself again, and here's why.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Satish Pednekkar/Instagram

Key Points Daldal is a Hindi-language psychological crime thriller.

The seven-episode OTT series stars Bhumi Pednekkar, Indu Mhatre and Chinmay Mandlekar in lead roles.

Daldal streams on Amazon Prime Video from January 30.

Bhumi Pednekkar is currently binging on her new cop thriller, Daldal, which is getting good reviews. But there's a lot of hard work that went into filming it. She gives us a quick view on how 2025 went for her, as she worked on the series.

What is Daldal about?

Based on Vish Dhamija's book Bhendi Bazar, the series sees Bhumi return to form, giving one of her best performances as DCP Reita Ferreira.

Ferreira has to race against time to stop a brutal serial killer from claiming his next victim, while also dealing with patriarchy, subordination and fighting prejudice to sustain her promotion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhumi Satish Pednekkar (@bhumisatishpednekkar)

Bhumi Pednekar returns after a sabbatical

Bhumi stayed off work for a year, after getting trolled for her romcom OTT series, The Royals, opposite Ishaan Khatter. The break began sometime last June, and was self-imposed after having worked in the movies for many years.

Where can you watch Daldal?

Daldal started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 30.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff