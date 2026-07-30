Guess The Cost Of Varun Dhawan's Home?

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have acquired a sprawling duplex apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area for Rs 86.92 crore.

IMAGE: Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Key Points Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal and their daughter Lara have relocated to a luxurious duplex in Juhu.

The duplex, spread across the sixth and seventh floors of the Twenty building, was acquired for Rs 86.92 crore (Rs 869.2 million).

The family will now reside near Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Varun Dhawan has moved into a luxurious duplex apartment along with wife Natasha Dalal and their daughter Lara.

The new apartment is a massive space spread across two consecutive floors (sixth and seventh) of a premier high-rise building named Twenty, a prestigious residential project developed by D'Decor Exports in Mumbai's upscale Juhu area.

The combined acquisition value of the two individual apartments totals a staggering Rs 86.92 crore (Rs 869.2 million), highlighting its status as one of the most premium properties in the area.

The seventh floor has been co-purchased with Natasha Dalal for Rs 44.52 crore (Rs 445.2 million) and spans a carpet area of 5,112 square feet.

The sixth floor has been acquired alongside Varun's mother Karuna Dhawan for Rs 42.40 crore (Rs 424 million) and measures 4,617 sq ft).

Luxurious Interiors and Elite Neighbours

The custom interiors have been finely curated to match Natasha Dalal's elegant, contemporary design taste, boasting sea-view balconies, walk-in closets, and private gym spaces.

By moving into this elite complex, Varun, Natasha and Lara will share their immediate residential vicinity with high-profile Bollywood neighbours like Akshay Kumar and Producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Varun and his family previously resided in a four-bedroom apartment in Juhu that Varun had purchased back in 2017.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff