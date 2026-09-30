Guess How Much Tamannaah's Sari Costs?

Discover the most dazzling celebrity fashion moments from September, featuring Tamannaah's opulent sari, Kareena's vintage-inspired drape, Priyanka's show-stopping Dior ensemble and more.

Key Points Tamannaah Bhatia stunned in a maroon crepe and velvet Masaba Gupta sari, featuring a dramatic gold border.

Kareena Kapoor Khan showcased a custom raspberry chiffon silk sari with hand-painted marigolds from Picchika.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas exuded diva energy in a show-stopping black and white Dior dress from the brand's Resort 2027 Collection.

Celebrities served us high fashion this September, serving us one delectable look after another. From saris to gowns and corsets, Namrata Thakker lists the ensembles that made us go WOW!

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah is an absolute stunner in her maroon crepe and velvet sari featuring dramatic gold border teamed with a sultry blouse, dewy makeup and minimal jewellery.

The Masaba Gupta drape is priced at Rs 185,000!

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

In this custom raspberry chiffon silk sari with hand-painted marigolds, Bebo is what fashion vintage dreams are made of.

From the clothing label Picchika, the sari is worth Rs 29,500.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wayman + Micah/Instagram

Here's Priyanka serving full diva energy in a show-stopping Dior black and white Dior dress from the brand's Resort 2027 Collection.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anamika Khanna/Instagram

Rashmika exudes contemporary elegance in an Anamika Khanna creation that seamlessly blends sculptural tailoring with intricate lace embroidery.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya looks drop-dead gorgeous in a strapless, body-hugging, structured gown with a plunging neckline from Rahul Mishra's latest collection.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul makes a striking statement in a beautiful red Gopi Vaid sharara set which could easily cost you around Rs 50,000 and is a perfect pick for festive occasions.

Samantha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthi Madhusudan/Instagram

Gorgeous mommy-to-be Samantha is the definition of grace and glamour in this custom satin pre-draped sari.

She pairs it with minimal jewellery and metallic gold mules that are an absolute steal at just Rs 2,367.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Label Esha/Instagram

OG fashionista Lolo continues to wow us with her sartorial choices while looking effortlessly fab in a floral black sarong co-ord set.

The sarong is priced at Rs 18,000.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi's lace corset peplum top gives casual chic a romantic Victorian twist.

Neha Dhupia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Neha dishes out major baddie vibes packed with sass and confidence in a Dhruv Kapoor outfit as she gets ready to shoot for the reality show, Roadies Rebirth.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff