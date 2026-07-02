Guess How Much Rakul's Outfit Costs!

From sultry vibes to desi elegance and relaxed casual chic, June saw Bollywood ladies confidently rocking all sorts of ensembles. Namrata Thakker selects the best fashion moments of the month.

Key Points Tamannaah Bhatia exudes elegance in a handwoven Banarasi silk sari paired with pearl jewellery at a wedding.

Malaika Arora's outfit, featuring a dramatic white bow top and a two-toned shimmery tiered skirt, showcased high-end couture.

Sonakshi Sinha embraced retro vibes with an all-black ensemble, including lacy pants.

Rakul Singh

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gauri & Nainika/Instagram

Rakul Singh looks radiant in a yellow rose tulle midi dress by Gauri and Nainika. While the design was classy, the airy silhouette makes the outfit easy breezy. And it comes with a price tag of about Rs 75,000.

Sharvari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari promotes Alpha in a personalised top and an innovation denim style. Clearly, she's knows Bollywood's current trend.

Diana Penty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Diana Penty/Instagram

Diana Penty looks monsoon-ready in her monochrome outfit with a blue cap.

Kajal Aggarwal

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal A Kitchlu/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal proves that all you need to stay stylish this monsoon is a pair of blingy denim shorts and a bright-coloured top.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor nails minimalist fashion in a polka dot dress.

Mithila Palkar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

Mithila Palkar's quirky printed cotton shirt is not just Gram-worthy but a fun addition to any wardrobe for those who like to play it cool. And you can own it for Rs 7,000.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tamannaah Bhatia/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia attends a wedding in a handwoven beige Banarasi silk sari, priced at Rs 47,975, paired with exquisite pearl jewellery.

Malaika Arora

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Whether it's the dramatic white bow top or the two-toned shimmery tiered skirt with tassels, everything about Malaika Arora's outfit screams 'expensive couture'.

Sonakshi Sinha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha serves retro vibes in an all-black ensemble featuring lacy pants that garnered a lot of attention.

Lisa Haydon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Lisa Haydon/Instagram

Lisa Haydon looks like a floating fairy god in her slinky white maxi dress while holidaying in the Maldives.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff