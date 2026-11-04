Guess How Much Nitanshi Goel's Diwali Outfit Costs?

From gorgeous saris to glamorous gowns and statement-making outfits, Bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game to Lifestyle Asia India's Diwali party.

Key Points Lifestyle Asia India's annual Diwali party was held in Mumbai on November 2, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Nitanshi Goel, Sanjana Sanghi, Nimrat Kaur and Sonal Chauhan made stylish appearances in festive outfits.

Krystle D'Souza, Amyra Dastur, Avneet Kaur, Daisy Shah, Uorfi Javed and many others added glamour to the celebrations.

After Anand Pandit's Diwali bash, film folk stepped out for yet another Diwali night. This time, the party was hosted by Lifestyle Asia India.

Nitanshi Goel turns heads with her beaded top and brocade skirt from the Papa Don't Preach label. And it costs a whopping Rs 1,55,000!

Sanjana Sanghi arrives in a Ritu Kumar sari.

Sonal Chauhan steps out of Mirzapur and into our screens.

Nimrat Kaur looks like a wow in a red sheer floral sari.

Watch Nimrat pose for the pictures

Krystle D'Souza and Amyra Dastur pose for pictures.

Watch Urvashi Rautela arrive

Daisy Shah.

Avneet Kaur wears a mermaid gown.

Urofi Javed.

Naila Grewal wears a heavy beaded and sequined silver-blue crop top along with a feathered skirt.

Saiee Manjrekar.

Ruhanika Dhawan.

Ruhi Singh.

Bhushan Kumar's sisters Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar.

Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani.

Zaheer Iqbal.

Akshay Oberoi.

Barkha Singh.

Sandeepa Dhar.

Maanvi Gagroo.

Mahima Makhwana.

Shalmali Kolghade.

Farhana Bhatt.

Ayesha Khan.

Sadia Khateeb.

Shefali Bagga.

Vishal Jethwa.

Munawar Faruqui.

Rithwik Dhanjani.

Photographs: Panna Bandrekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff