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Guess How Much Nitanshi Goel's Diwali Outfit Costs?

By REDIFF MOVIES November 04, 2026 07:00 IST 2 Minutes Read

From gorgeous saris to glamorous gowns and statement-making outfits, Bollywood celebrities brought their fashion A-game to Lifestyle Asia India's Diwali party.

Key Points

  • Lifestyle Asia India's annual Diwali party was held in Mumbai on November 2, with several Bollywood celebrities in attendance.
  • Nitanshi Goel, Sanjana Sanghi, Nimrat Kaur and Sonal Chauhan made stylish appearances in festive outfits.
  • Krystle D'Souza, Amyra Dastur, Avneet Kaur, Daisy Shah, Uorfi Javed and many others added glamour to the celebrations.

After Anand Pandit's Diwali bash, film folk stepped out for yet another Diwali night. This time, the party was hosted by Lifestyle Asia India.

 

Nitanshi Goel

Nitanshi Goel turns heads with her beaded top and brocade skirt from the Papa Don't Preach label. And it costs a whopping Rs 1,55,000!

 

Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Sanghi arrives in a Ritu Kumar sari.

 

Sonal Chauhan

Sonal Chauhan steps out of Mirzapur and into our screens.

 

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur looks like a wow in a red sheer floral sari.

 

Watch Nimrat pose for the pictures

 

P

Krystle D'Souza and Amyra Dastur pose for pictures.

 

Watch Urvashi Rautela arrive

 

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah.

 

Avneet Kaur

Avneet Kaur wears a mermaid gown.

 

Urofi Javed

Urofi Javed.

 

P

Naila Grewal wears a heavy beaded and sequined silver-blue crop top along with a feathered skirt.

 

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Manjrekar.

 

Ruhanika Dhawan

Ruhanika Dhawan.

 

Ruhi Singh

Ruhi Singh.

 

Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar

Bhushan Kumar's sisters Khushali Kumar and Tulsi Kumar.

 

Abhimanyu and Avantika Dasani

Abhimanyu Dasani and Avantika Dasani.

 

Zaheer Iqbal

Zaheer Iqbal.

 

Akshay Oberoi

Akshay Oberoi.

 

Barkha Singh

Barkha Singh.

 

Sandeepa Dhar

Sandeepa Dhar.

 

Maanvi Gagroo

Maanvi Gagroo.

 

 Mahima Makhwana

Mahima Makhwana.

 

Shalmali Kolghade

Shalmali Kolghade.

 

Farhana Bhatt

Farhana Bhatt.

 

Ayesha Khan

Ayesha Khan.

 

Sadia Khateeb

Sadia Khateeb.

 

Shefali Bagga

Shefali Bagga.

 

Vishal Jethwa

Vishal Jethwa.

 

Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui.

 

Rithwik Dhanjani

Rithwik Dhanjani.

Photographs: Panna Bandrekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

DiwaliLifestyle Asia IndiaNimrat KaurNitanshi GoelSanjana Sanghi

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