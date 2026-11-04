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Guess How Much Mrunal Thakur's Diwali Outfit Costs?

By REDIFF MOVIES November 04, 2026 14:11 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Mrunal Thakur, Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Khushi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar lit up Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash with their festive appearances.

Key Points

  • Mrunal Thakur and Shilpa Shetty dazzled in expensive mirror-work saris.
  • Raveena Tandon, Rasha Thadani, Khushi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar embraced festive ethnic fashion with elegant designer ensembles.
  • Alaya F, Sanya Malhotra, Genelia D'Souza, Urvashi Rautela and several other celebrities added glamour to Ramesh Taurani's Diwali bash.

Bollywood actresses brought their A-game to Producer Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party. From dazzling mirror-work saris and embroidered lehengas to contemporary looks, the evening was a showcase of celebrity glamour.

Scroll down to see more arrivals at the glamorous party.

 

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur wears an ivory sari with mirrorwork from the shelves of Seema Gujral and it costs...hold your breath... Rs 166,000!

 

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty's grey mirrorwork sari from Vvani by Vani Vats costs Rs 139,500.

 

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon picks a green outfit from Gopi Vaid's designs.

 

Rasha Thadani

Daughter Rasha Thadani is partial to the same designer!

 

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra's outfit was designed by Heena Kochhar.

 

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor wears a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga, inspired by Rabari embroidery.

 

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar wears an embellished ivory sari, paired with a structured strapless blouse.

 

Alaya F

Alaya F picks a black sari.

 

Iulia Vantur

Iulia Vantur.

 

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela.

 

Pashmina Roshan

Pashmina Roshan.

 

Shalini Pandey

Shalini Pandey.

 

Genelia D'souza

Genelia D'Souza.

 

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah.

 

Divya Dutta

Divya Dutta.

 

Naila Grewal

Naila Grewal.

 

Mahima Sharma

Mahima Sharma.

 

Vanshika Dhir

Vanshika Dhir.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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