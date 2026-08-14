Guess How Much Kiara's Red Hot Outfit Costs?

After a lavish trailer launch in Bangalore last Saturday, August 8, 2026, the cast of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups got together once again for the release of a song at Mumbai's Taj Lands End hotel.

The song Madhosh has been picturised on Yash and Tara Sutaria. It is sung by Siddharth Basrur and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami. The lyrics are by Arslan Nizami and Syed Murad Gilani.

While the ladies accompanied Yash at the song launch, Nayanthara predictably kept away, as she is known to skip movie promotions.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups releases on August 26.

Key Points Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period action-gangster drama set in Goa.

Toxic stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth.

Yash, who plays gangster Raya in the film, arrives in style.

Lady in red Kiara Advani looks stunning in an Elie Saab ensemble -- the Cady blazer costs Rs 198,426 while the pants cost Rs 132,291.

Yes, it sure costs to look so good!

Huma Qureshi wears a blingy midi dress with tassels from Safiyaa's Lyran with Gunmetal from their Autumn/Winter '25 collection, and Yash calls her a 'Disney princess'.

Tara Sutaria opts for a black lace dress from Helsa Studio, and it costs her Rs 43,700.

Rukmini Vasanth looks radiant in a yellow corset gown.

Akshay Oberoi.

Jonita Gandhi.

Director Geetu Mohandas.

Sudev Nair with his wife Amardeep Kaur Syan.

Anusha Dandekar.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff