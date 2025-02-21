Guess How Much Kapil Sharma Gets Paid!

IMAGE: Kapil Sharma, Archana Singh, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur on The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show season 3.

Whether his Netflix show makes us laugh or not, Kapil Sharma is laughing all the way to the bank.

The third season of his comedy show, The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show, will be stream on Netflix this year, and the pay packages of the cast have been revealed.

According to a report in the Mid-Day newspaper, Kapil charges Rs 5 crore (Rs 50 million) per episode, substantially higher than his co-stars.

Sunil Grover is paid Rs 25 lakh (Rs 2.5 million) per episode, Archana Puran Singh and Krushna Abhishek get Rs 10 lakh (Rs 1 million) each per episode and Kiku Sharda earns Rs 700,000 per episode.