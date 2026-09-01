Guess How Much Janhvi's Versace Gown Costs?

Bollywood divas glam up August with unusual glamour.

Key Points Janhvi Kapoor makes August look glamorous with her pricey vintage Versace gown.

Nikita Dutta shows you a cool new way to wear denim.

Sara Ali Khan trumps monochrome fashion.

Mumbai's rainy days don't matter when it comes to fashion. That's why a lot of stars stepped out in designer outfits -- some costing a bomb -- in August, and looked wow. Namrata Thakker picks the 10 most fashionable lot this month.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pratibha Ranta/Instagram

Pratibha Ranta steps out to promote her coming Prime Original series, The Revolutionaries, in a gorgeous designer Anarkali dress that costs Rs 75,000!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Glamorous, feminine, effortlessly beautiful: Janhvi Kapoor stuns in a rare vintage Versace high-slit gown from Autumn/Winter 2005 collection.

The archival piece was originally priced around Rs 244,800.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday embodies grace and timelessness in this silk-woven Paitani sari by Manish Malhotra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vanni Kapoor/Instagram

Vaani Kapoor celebrates Independence Day while keeping her look rooted in tradition, wearing an applique and Kutch work Patola kurta paired with an embroidered gharchola dupatta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nikita Dutta/Instagram

Nikita Dutta makes a strong case for open-flap denim pants. They look cool and sassy but would you pay Rs 13,500 to own a pair?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

We love Mouni Roy's minimalistic fashion game. It's simple, classy and easy to pull off in any season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Dishing out boss-lady vibes in a printed ruched top with a matching draped skirt, that's Manushi Chillar hitting the ball out of the park with her style sense.

Her outfit, from designer Twinkle Hanspal's label, is worth Rs 19,700.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde looks gorgeous in her desi girl era, donning a floral organza sari priced at Rs 35,500.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan slays the monochrome trend in a black beaded mini kurta dress that's not just Instagram-worthy, but also a closet steal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vedita Pinto/Instagram

Vedika Pinto's co-ord set is equal parts cute and chic, making it a must have wardrobe essential especially for summer gateways. The skirt is priced at Rs 6,290 and the top at Rs 5,290.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff