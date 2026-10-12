Guess How Much Jacqueline's Lace Sari Costs?

Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, Gauri Khan and more stars celebrate Swadesh's first anniversary in style, dressed in stunning traditional ensembles.

Key Points Rashmika Mandanna wears a Darpana sari worth Rs 2,55,000.

Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan and Manish Malhotra mingle at the event.

Gauri Khan wears a wore a deep-red traditional ensemble with gold embroidery by Sabyasachi, while Jacqueline Fernandez opted for a white-and-pink printed lace sari.

Bollywood stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh and Gauri Khan attended Swadesh's Devi Shakti celebration to mark the first anniversary of its flagship store at Mumbai's Eros.

Rashmika Mandanna looks gorgeous in the Darpana Sari set, designed by fashion house, ITRH. And it costs, hold your breath, Rs 2,55,000!

Kriti Sanon wears a bronze-gold short kurti paired with deep-purple pants, a multicoloured Patola-print dupatta featuring mirror-work borders and cowrie-shell detailing from the shelves of Mayyur Girotra.

Sara Ali Khan picks a deep purple bandhani lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra.

Aditi Rao Hydari puts on a classic black-and-gold lehenga with emerald and polki drop earrings.

Ranveer Singh wears a fuchsia kurta over a pair of white trousers and a gold-floral brocade jacket.

Shanaya Kapoor looks gorgeous in a Mayyur Girotra Couture Banarasi anarkali.

Bhavana Pandey's red tunic set costs Rs 34,900, while Maheep Kapoor ups her ombre kurta salwar in bandhani, with gota, marodi and resham embroidery, which costs Rs 1,45,000. Gauri Khan wears a red traditional ensemble with intricate gold embroidery by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Jacqueline Fernandez's white and pink lace sari from the house of Isha Jajodia's Rose Room Couture may look simple but it costs a whooping Rs 1,45,000.

Kusha Kapila wears a purple ombre sari set costing Rs 3,45,000.

Farah Khan.

Ektaa Kapoor.

Orry.

Sanjay Dutt.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.

Punit Malhotra.

Rajkumar Hirani with his son Veer and wife Manjeet.

Kunal Rawal with his wife Arpita Mehta.

Ayesha and Jackie Shroff.

Anupama and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Siddharth Roy Kapur's Plus One is his mother, Salome.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff