Guess How Much Anushka-Virat Bought Their New Home For?

Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have expanded their impressive real estate portfolio with the purchase of a new luxury apartment in Mumbai.

IMAGE: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Key Points Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have acquired a luxury apartment in Versova, north west Mumbai, for Rs 18.29 crore (Rs 182.9 million).

The purchase signifies Anushka's return to her former Mumbai neighbourhood after nearly a decade.

This acquisition adds to the couple's significant real estate portfolio, which includes land in Alibaug and a mansion in Gurugram.

Anushka Sharma is returning to her former Mumbai neighbourhood by purchasing a new luxury apartment in Versova, north west Mumbai.

The actor and her husband cricketer Virat Kohli have reportedly bought the apartment for Rs 18.29 crore (Rs 182.9 million). This move marks her return to the area nearly 10 years after she relocated to her sea-facing Worli apartment in south Mumbai.

The property transaction was officially registered on July 21, 2026, and the acquisition expands the couple's extensive real estate footprint.

Earlier in January 2026, they had invested Rs 37.86 crore (Rs 378.6 million) to buy a second land parcel of over five acres in Alibaug, a celebrity favourite weekend destination across the Bay.

They also own a sprawling 10,000 sq ft mansion in Gurugram's DLF Phase 1, valued at around Rs 80 crore (Rs 800 million).

Photograph curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff