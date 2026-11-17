British sensation RAYE has taken the lead in the 2027 Grammy nominations with an astounding 11 nods, while dancer-musician John Summit has publicly slammed the Recording Academy for its 'joke' dance/electronic category selections, sparking controversy ahead of the 69th awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy RAYE/ Instagram

Key Points British singer RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with an impressive 11 nods, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Phoebe Bridgers secured multiple nominations for the 69th Grammys.

Dancer-musician John Summit expressed strong disappointment with the Grammy nominations, particularly in the best dance/electronic recording category, calling the process 'all a joke' and criticising the lack of respect for genuine electronic dance music.

The 2027 Grammy nominations are out, and British singer RAYE is leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine.

Several big names, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Phoebe Bridgers, have also made it to the list for the 69th Grammys.

John Summit Slams Grammy Nominations

Dancer-musician John Summit has spoken out against the Grammys after he was not nominated in his best dance/electronic recording category, vowing never to submit again and calling it 'all a joke'.

In a series of tweets, Summit expressed his disappointment with the nominations at the Grammy Awards, saying that the award show has lost his 'respect'.

'Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it's all a f****** joke. I'm not just talking about myself either there's zero respect for real electronic dance music & djs. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars,' wrote Summit.

He clarified in a follow-up tweet that he wasn't honing in on one artist in particular, noting that his issue with the nominees is that they skewed more pop than dance.

'Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they're just not dance music, they're pop. No dj is playing that music in the clubs,' wrote Summit.

Among the nominees in the best dance/electronic recording category were Fred Again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and Underscores while best dance pop recording honoured Zara Larsson, Madonna, Raye, Slayyyter and Tinashe.

Summit released his sophomore album Ctrl Escape in April, and has been on a steady run of shows this year as part of his Ctrl Escape tour, which is currently making its way around North America before concluding at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 12. That show earned the fastest concert sell-out in the venue's history.

Taylor Swift's Record-Tying Achievement

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taylor Swift/Instagram

Taylor Swift tied the Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations after receiving a nod in the same category of The Life of a Showgirl . Her nomination makes her the second artist in history to receive that nomination for five consecutive studio albums, joining Kendrick Lamar, although he did not win that prize.

The singer has scored a total of five major nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Rear (The Fate of Ophelia) and Song of the Year (I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5), as well as pop duo (for the album's title track, a duet with Sabrina Carpenter) and Song for Visual Media (I Knew It, I Knew You).

The late Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations, one in the best audiobook field for the audio memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Dolly will also compete against herself with two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.

The 69th Grammys will air Sunday, February 7, 2027.

Here's the Full List of Nominations

Record of the Year



Man I Need, Olivia Dean (Zach Nahome, producer; Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley (Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Dave Clauss & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)

I Just Might, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE (Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, producers; Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen, Hal Ritson & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)

The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor (Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)

The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Serban Ghenea & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE (Sarah Aarons & Kevin Parker, producers; Eric J. Dubowsky, Jung Eun-kyung & Kevin Parker, engineers/mixers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer)

Album of the Year



Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers (Jack Antonoff, Tony Berg, Phoebe Bridgers & Ethan Gruska, producers; Jack Antonoff, Sam Gazarian, Cam Gilfoy, Oli Jacobs, Will Maclellan, Jack Manning, Kellie McGrew, Joey Miller, Mike Mogis, Rob Moose, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Greg White, engineers/mixers; Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer)

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean (Julian Bunetta, Bastian Langebæk, Zach Nahome, John Ryan & Max Wolfgang, producers; Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Olivia Dean, Matt Hales, Bastian Langebæk & Max Wolfgang, songwriters; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)

Dandelion, Ella Langley (Austin Goodloe, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Chuck Ainlay, Dave Clauss, Austin Goodloe, Mike Stankiewicz & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters; Andrew Mendelson, mastering engineer)

The Romantic, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Brody Brown, D’Mile, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, RAYE (Pete Clements, Chris Hill, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards & Mike Sabath, producers; Jon Castelli, Andrew Dudman, Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Graeme Blevins, Matt Brooks, Pete Clements, Augie Haas, Chris Hill, Paul Murray, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards, Mike Sabath & Oscar Stieler, songwriters; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)

You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Mike Bozzi & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers)

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA (Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Erik Arvinder, Willem Bleeker, Mattias Bylund, Serban Ghenea, Lasse Mårtén, Max Martin & Shellback, engineers/mixers; Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

Song of the Year



Berghain, Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vilam Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

The Cure, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

Hate that I made you love me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

Risk it All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist



Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Tony Berg

Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical



Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance



Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc, ROSALÍA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



RUNWAY, Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony, RAYE, featuring Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE

Best Asian Pop Music Performance



Sunset Kiss, BABYMETAL, Polyphia

Unang Kilig, BINI

BANG BANG, IVE

404 (New Era), KiiiKiii

YES, LiSA

VISA, SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album



The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

Petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, RAYE

You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording



Lights Burn Dimmerl, Fred again.., (Jamie T) Fred again.., producer; Tom Norris, mixer

I Feel So Free, Madonna Madonna & Stuart Price, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

CRANK, Slayyyter Wyatt Bernard & Austin Corona, producers; Clint Gibbs, mixer

My Old Ways, Tame Impala Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

Melatonin, Tinashe nightfeelings, Ricky Reed & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Music, underscores underscores, producer; underscores, mixer

Best Dance Pop Recording



Blue Moon, Zara Larsson Margo XS, MNEK & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Danceteria, Madonna Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

Life Boat, RAYE Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer

DANCE, Slayyyter Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer

Too Easy, Tinashe kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album



CONFESSIONS II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

SOMA, Skrillex

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Best Remixed Recording



Beto’s Horns (fred remix) Fred again.. & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

I Just Might (Austin Millz remix) Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

Love Sensation Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)

Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (RAYE, David Guetta, Hypaton)

Best Rock Performance



Sarniezz, Angine de Poitrine

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad, Geese

What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In The Stars, The Rolling Stones

Best Metal Performance



The Edge of Perfection, Anthrax

Hive Mind, Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry

Your Ghost Again, Mastodon

Let There Be Shred, Megadeth

End of You, Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Song



In The Stars, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

My Only Angel, Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD)

Streets of Minneapolis, Radio Mix Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

Trinidad, Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

What’s wrong with me, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

Your Favorite Toy Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album



Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance



Fabienk, Angine de Poitrine

Kill Me, Phoebe Bridgers

Au Pays du Cocaine, Geese

Reliquia, ROSALÍA

Showbiz, Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album



I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx

Getting Killed, Geese

The Mountain, Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

Best R&B Solo Performance



MORNING DEW (DONK), Beyoncé

Out The Window, Kehlani

Let Me, Victoria Monét

Pressha, Jill Scott

What You Need, Tems

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance



Fallin’, Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas

47th Street, Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

Sweet Nuthins, Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas

Mess, PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold

To B Honest, Jill Scott Featuring JID

Best Traditional R&B Performance



I Found Myself, Durand Bernarr

Can’t Let Go, Lalah Hathaway

Beautiful People, Jill Scott

My Muse, Leon Thomas

If I Let You, The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song



Let Me, Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

My Muse, Lazaro A Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Out The Window, Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

Pressha, Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

What You Need, Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best Progressive R&B Album



BERNARR, Durand Bernarr

Waves, Moonchild

The Last Balloon, Tank and The Bangas

PHOLKS, Leon Thomas

Distracted, Thundercat

Best R&B Album



BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When The City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

Best Rap Performance



Good Flirts, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

ErrTime, Cardi B

Run It Back!!, De La Soul Featuring Nas

LET ‘EM KNOW, TI

Body, Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance



This Woman, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)

Safe, Cardi B Featuring Kehlani

Girl, get up, Doechii Featuring SZA

E85, Don Toliver

Watching Us, Wale Featuring Leon Thomas

Best Rap Song



E85, Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

ErrTime, Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

Girl, get up, Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

LET ‘EM KNOW, TI & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

Spend Dat, Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Best Rap Album



DILLAGENCE II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

OCTANE, Don Toliver

Everything is a lot, Wale

BULLY - DELUXE, Kanye West (Ye)

Best Jazz Performance



In Walked Bud, Jon Batiste

Good Life, TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme The Baylor Project

Sophisticated Lady, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

The Lady is a Tramp, Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

I get along without you very well (except sometimes), Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Instrumental Album



Monk Movements, Jon Batiste

We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea

Leave That In There, Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance



A Couple Minutes, Olivia Dean

For Good, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Madwoman, Laufey

I Hate The Way I Look Today, RAYE

All that’s left, Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



Good Grief, Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney

Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr

Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album



Monk Meditations, Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost, Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey, Six String Symphony

Somni, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

BaRcoDe, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album



CHESS the Musical, Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

The Lost Boys, Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Ragtime, Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

Schmigadoon!, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance



The Whole World, Vince Gill

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves

Can’t Sit Still, Lainey Wilson

Gary, Stephen Wilson Jr

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



Butterfly, Zac Brown Band Featuring Dolly Parton

Here Mumford & Sons, Featuring Chris Stapleton

Horses and Divorces, Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

Light of a Clear Blue Morning, Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

Phone, Keys, Wallet, Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Country Song



Beautiful Things, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

Dry Spell, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Hardwired, Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Phone, Keys, Wallet, Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best Traditional Country Album



Clovis, Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline, Vince Gill

Banks Of The Trinity, Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

Best Contemporary Country Album



Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley, Carter Faith

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Cloud 9, Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

Best American Roots Performance



Still Crying, Sara Bareilles

You Without Me, Brandi Carlile

Coyote, Chuck Leah

Human Mind, Mavis Staples

No Kings, Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance



Heartland, Sara Bareilles

Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World, Mavis Staples

Mill Town Flood, Billy Strings

Masks Off, Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song



Masks Off, Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

My Full Name, Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

Tennessee Sunshine, Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

Waist Deep, Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Album



Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile

Sad And Beautiful World, Mavis Staples

Future Soul, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off, Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album



Rattlin’ Bones, Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible And Sane, Alison Brown & Steve Martin

Bluegrass Women, Lindsay Lou

So Much For Goodbyes, Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2, Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album



Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp

BB King’s Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience, (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

BLUES NOW, GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album



Alive! (Live), Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live), Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes, Ruthie Foster

Hard Road, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram

The Breakdown, Keb’ Mo’

Best Contemporary Folk Album



Le Sigh, Kris Angelis

Ace, Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs, Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool, The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline, Mon Rovîa

Best Global Music Performance



Varuvaaiy, Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

Una Flor En Cada Estrella, KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

Bando [Orchestral], Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

Porcelana, ROSALÍA, Dougie F

Dai Dai, Shakira, Burna Boy

Best Global Music Album

EQUILIBRIVM, Anitta

Oriadé, Davido

HOPE!!, Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl, Ayra Starr

Love Is A Kingdom, Tems

Best Reggae Album



Too Too Bad, Buju Banton

Exile, Chronixx

Brightside, Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance, Protoje

SUPERNOVA, Runkus

Lottery, Shaggy

Best Children’s Music Album



All in Good Time, Snooknuk

Hasta La Vista...Baby, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, Scott & Mark Hoying

Magnificent, Lachi

Starchild, Vol. 1, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album



Good Girl, Nikki Glaser

Joy in The Trenches, Trevor Noah

Legacy, Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable..., Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording



Future Boy, Michael J. Fox

The Look, Michelle Obama

The Man on the Run, Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation, Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir, Tim Curry

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Various Artists)

Stranger Things Season 5 (Various Artists)

Wicked: For Good (Various Artists)

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media



The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson, composer

One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood, composer

Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton, composer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson, composer

Widow’s Bay, David Fleming, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media



House [From Wuthering Heights] John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

I Knew It, I Knew You [From Toy Story 5] Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Need Someone [From The Pitt] Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

No Place Like Home [From Wicked: For Good] Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

RUNWAY [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Best Music Video



Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

STORM GENER8ION, Yung Lean Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

Hate that I made you love me, Ariana Grande Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

Click Clack Symphony, RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer) Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

Berghain, ROSALÍA (Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor) Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff