British sensation RAYE has taken the lead in the 2027 Grammy nominations with an astounding 11 nods, while dancer-musician John Summit has publicly slammed the Recording Academy for its 'joke' dance/electronic category selections, sparking controversy ahead of the 69th awards.
Key Points
- British singer RAYE leads the 2027 Grammy nominations with an impressive 11 nods, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine.
- Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars, Phoebe Bridgers secured multiple nominations for the 69th Grammys.
- Dancer-musician John Summit expressed strong disappointment with the Grammy nominations, particularly in the best dance/electronic recording category, calling the process 'all a joke' and criticising the lack of respect for genuine electronic dance music.
The 2027 Grammy nominations are out, and British singer RAYE is leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine.
Several big names, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Phoebe Bridgers, have also made it to the list for the 69th Grammys.
John Summit Slams Grammy Nominations
Dancer-musician John Summit has spoken out against the Grammys after he was not nominated in his best dance/electronic recording category, vowing never to submit again and calling it 'all a joke'.
In a series of tweets, Summit expressed his disappointment with the nominations at the Grammy Awards, saying that the award show has lost his 'respect'.
'Never submitting to the grammys again unless shit changes, it's all a f****** joke. I'm not just talking about myself either there's zero respect for real electronic dance music & djs. The whole dance category is just music industry fueled pop stars,' wrote Summit.
He clarified in a follow-up tweet that he wasn't honing in on one artist in particular, noting that his issue with the nominees is that they skewed more pop than dance.
'Not saying the artists nominated aren’t good, they're just not dance music, they're pop. No dj is playing that music in the clubs,' wrote Summit.
Among the nominees in the best dance/electronic recording category were Fred Again.., Madonna, Slayyyter, Tame Impala, Tinashe and Underscores while best dance pop recording honoured Zara Larsson, Madonna, Raye, Slayyyter and Tinashe.
Summit released his sophomore album Ctrl Escape in April, and has been on a steady run of shows this year as part of his Ctrl Escape tour, which is currently making its way around North America before concluding at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 12. That show earned the fastest concert sell-out in the venue's history.
Taylor Swift's Record-Tying Achievement
Taylor Swift tied the Grammy record for consecutive Album of the Year nominations after receiving a nod in the same category of The Life of a Showgirl . Her nomination makes her the second artist in history to receive that nomination for five consecutive studio albums, joining Kendrick Lamar, although he did not win that prize.
The singer has scored a total of five major nods, including Album of the Year, Record of the Rear (The Fate of Ophelia) and Song of the Year (I Knew It, I Knew You, from Toy Story 5), as well as pop duo (for the album's title track, a duet with Sabrina Carpenter) and Song for Visual Media (I Knew It, I Knew You).
The late Dolly Parton received three posthumous nominations, one in the best audiobook field for the audio memoir Star of the Show: My Life on Stage. Dolly will also compete against herself with two nominations in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category.
The 69th Grammys will air Sunday, February 7, 2027.
Here's the Full List of Nominations
Record of the Year
Man I Need, Olivia Dean (Zach Nahome, producer; Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley (Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Dave Clauss & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)
I Just Might, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE (Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, producers; Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen, Hal Ritson & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)
The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)
Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor (Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)
The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Serban Ghenea & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE (Sarah Aarons & Kevin Parker, producers; Eric J. Dubowsky, Jung Eun-kyung & Kevin Parker, engineers/mixers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer)
Album of the Year
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers (Jack Antonoff, Tony Berg, Phoebe Bridgers & Ethan Gruska, producers; Jack Antonoff, Sam Gazarian, Cam Gilfoy, Oli Jacobs, Will Maclellan, Jack Manning, Kellie McGrew, Joey Miller, Mike Mogis, Rob Moose, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Greg White, engineers/mixers; Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer)
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean (Julian Bunetta, Bastian Langebæk, Zach Nahome, John Ryan & Max Wolfgang, producers; Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Olivia Dean, Matt Hales, Bastian Langebæk & Max Wolfgang, songwriters; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)
Dandelion, Ella Langley (Austin Goodloe, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Chuck Ainlay, Dave Clauss, Austin Goodloe, Mike Stankiewicz & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters; Andrew Mendelson, mastering engineer)
The Romantic, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Brody Brown, D’Mile, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, RAYE (Pete Clements, Chris Hill, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards & Mike Sabath, producers; Jon Castelli, Andrew Dudman, Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Graeme Blevins, Matt Brooks, Pete Clements, Augie Haas, Chris Hill, Paul Murray, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards, Mike Sabath & Oscar Stieler, songwriters; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)
You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Mike Bozzi & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers)
LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA (Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Erik Arvinder, Willem Bleeker, Mattias Bylund, Serban Ghenea, Lasse Mårtén, Max Martin & Shellback, engineers/mixers; Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)
Song of the Year
Berghain, Björk, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vilam Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)
Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
The Cure, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
Hate that I made you love me, Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)
I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5) Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Man I Need, Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)
Risk it All, Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)
Best New Artist
Angine de Poitrine
Geese
Ella Langley
Slayyyter
SIENNA SPIRO
Don Toliver
Remi Wolf
The Womack Sisters
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Tony Berg
Dernst 'D’Mile' Emile II
Noah Goldstein
Miranda Lambert
Mike Sabath
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Edgar Barrera
RAYE
Joybeth Taylor
Theron Thomas
Best Pop Solo Performance
Man I Need, Olivia Dean
Risk It All, Bruno Mars
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE
The Cure, Olivia Rodrigo
Sauvignon Blanc, ROSALÍA
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
RUNWAY, Lady Gaga, Doechii
Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter
Click Clack Symphony, RAYE, featuring Hans Zimmer
The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter
Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE
Best Asian Pop Music Performance
Sunset Kiss, BABYMETAL, Polyphia
Unang Kilig, BINI
BANG BANG, IVE
404 (New Era), KiiiKiii
YES, LiSA
VISA, SB19
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean
Petal, Ariana Grande
The Romantic, Bruno Mars
THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE, RAYE
You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Lights Burn Dimmerl, Fred again.., (Jamie T) Fred again.., producer; Tom Norris, mixer
I Feel So Free, Madonna Madonna & Stuart Price, producers; Stuart Price, mixer
CRANK, Slayyyter Wyatt Bernard & Austin Corona, producers; Clint Gibbs, mixer
My Old Ways, Tame Impala Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer
Melatonin, Tinashe nightfeelings, Ricky Reed & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
Music, underscores underscores, producer; underscores, mixer
Best Dance Pop Recording
Blue Moon, Zara Larsson Margo XS, MNEK & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
Danceteria, Madonna Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer
Life Boat, RAYE Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer
DANCE, Slayyyter Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer
Too Easy, Tinashe kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer
Best Dance/Electronic Album
CONFESSIONS II, Madonna
Sexistential, Robyn
SOMA, Skrillex
WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, Slayyyter
Deadbeat, Tame Impala
Best Remixed Recording
Beto’s Horns (fred remix) Fred again.. & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)
I Just Might (Austin Millz remix) Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)
Love Sensation Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)
Opalite (Chris Lake Remix) Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)
A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)
WHERE IS MY HUSBAND! David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (RAYE, David Guetta, Hypaton)
Best Rock Performance
Sarniezz, Angine de Poitrine
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers
Trinidad, Geese
What’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith
In The Stars, The Rolling Stones
Best Metal Performance
The Edge of Perfection, Anthrax
Hive Mind, Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry
Your Ghost Again, Mastodon
Let There Be Shred, Megadeth
End of You, Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante
Best Rock Song
In The Stars, Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)
My Only Angel, Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD)
Streets of Minneapolis, Radio Mix Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)
Trinidad, Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)
What’s wrong with me, Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)
Your Favorite Toy Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine
Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters
The Wow! Signal, Muse
Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones
Frozen Charlotte, Jack White
Best Alternative Music Performance
Fabienk, Angine de Poitrine
Kill Me, Phoebe Bridgers
Au Pays du Cocaine, Geese
Reliquia, ROSALÍA
Showbiz, Hayley Williams
Best Alternative Music Album
I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes
Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers
Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx
Getting Killed, Geese
The Mountain, Gorillaz
LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA
Best R&B Solo Performance
MORNING DEW (DONK), Beyoncé
Out The Window, Kehlani
Let Me, Victoria Monét
Pressha, Jill Scott
What You Need, Tems
Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance
Fallin’, Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas
47th Street, Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy
Sweet Nuthins, Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas
Mess, PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold
To B Honest, Jill Scott Featuring JID
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I Found Myself, Durand Bernarr
Can’t Let Go, Lalah Hathaway
Beautiful People, Jill Scott
My Muse, Leon Thomas
If I Let You, The Womack Sisters
Best R&B Song
Let Me, Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
My Muse, Lazaro A Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)
Out The Window, Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)
Pressha, Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)
What You Need, Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)
Best Progressive R&B Album
BERNARR, Durand Bernarr
Waves, Moonchild
The Last Balloon, Tank and The Bangas
PHOLKS, Leon Thomas
Distracted, Thundercat
Best R&B Album
BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown
When The City Sleeps, Alex Isley
Kehlani, Kehlani
Saturday Night, PJ Morton
To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott
Best Rap Performance
Good Flirts, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd
ErrTime, Cardi B
Run It Back!!, De La Soul Featuring Nas
LET ‘EM KNOW, TI
Body, Don Toliver
Best Melodic Rap Performance
This Woman, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)
Safe, Cardi B Featuring Kehlani
Girl, get up, Doechii Featuring SZA
E85, Don Toliver
Watching Us, Wale Featuring Leon Thomas
Best Rap Song
E85, Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)
ErrTime, Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)
Girl, get up, Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)
LET ‘EM KNOW, TI & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)
Spend Dat, Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)
Best Rap Album
DILLAGENCE II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)
AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B
God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody
OCTANE, Don Toliver
Everything is a lot, Wale
BULLY - DELUXE, Kanye West (Ye)
Best Jazz Performance
In Walked Bud, Jon Batiste
Good Life, TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme The Baylor Project
Sophisticated Lady, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
The Lady is a Tramp, Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur
I get along without you very well (except sometimes), Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Monk Movements, Jon Batiste
We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin
Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea
Leave That In There, Sullivan Fortner
Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance
A Couple Minutes, Olivia Dean
For Good, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande
Madwoman, Laufey
I Hate The Way I Look Today, RAYE
All that’s left, Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Good Grief, Sara Bareilles
The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney
Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan
An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr
Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Monk Meditations, Jon Batiste
Lullaby for the Lost, Donny McCaslin
A Six String Odyssey, Six String Symphony
Somni, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley
BaRcoDe, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
CHESS the Musical, Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)
The Lost Boys, Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
Ragtime, Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)
Schmigadoon!, Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)
Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York), Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Country Solo Performance
The Whole World, Vince Gill
Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley
Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves
Can’t Sit Still, Lainey Wilson
Gary, Stephen Wilson Jr
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Butterfly, Zac Brown Band Featuring Dolly Parton
Here Mumford & Sons, Featuring Chris Stapleton
Horses and Divorces, Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert
Light of a Clear Blue Morning, Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire
Phone, Keys, Wallet, Lainey Wilson, John Mayer
Best Country Song
Beautiful Things, Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)
Choosin’ Texas, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)
Dry Spell, Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Hardwired, Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)
Phone, Keys, Wallet, Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)
Best Traditional Country Album
Clovis, Charley Crockett
50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline, Vince Gill
Banks Of The Trinity, Cody Johnson
Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson
Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham
Best Contemporary Country Album
Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini
Cherry Valley, Carter Faith
Dandelion, Ella Langley
Cloud 9, Megan Moroney
Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves
Best American Roots Performance
Still Crying, Sara Bareilles
You Without Me, Brandi Carlile
Coyote, Chuck Leah
Human Mind, Mavis Staples
No Kings, Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez
Best Americana Performance
Heartland, Sara Bareilles
Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile
Sad and Beautiful World, Mavis Staples
Mill Town Flood, Billy Strings
Masks Off, Jesse Welles
Best American Roots Song
Masks Off, Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)
My Full Name, Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)
Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)
Tennessee Sunshine, Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)
Waist Deep, Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)
Best Americana Album
Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile
Sad And Beautiful World, Mavis Staples
Future Soul, Tedeschi Trucks Band
Masks Off, Jesse Welles
World’s Gone Wrong, Lucinda Williams
Best Bluegrass Album
Rattlin’ Bones, Bronwyn
Safe, Sensible And Sane, Alison Brown & Steve Martin
Bluegrass Women, Lindsay Lou
So Much For Goodbyes, Billy Strings
Earl Jam 2, Tony Trischka
Best Traditional Blues Album
Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp
BB King’s Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa
Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience, (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner
BLUES NOW, GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite
Slideways, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Alive! (Live), Fantastic Negrito
Paper Doll (Live), Samantha Fish
Just Say Yes, Ruthie Foster
Hard Road, Christone 'Kingfish' Ingram
The Breakdown, Keb’ Mo’
Best Contemporary Folk Album
Le Sigh, Kris Angelis
Ace, Madison Cunningham
The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs, Noah Kahan
Lost Cause Lover Fool, The Milk Carton Kids
Bloodline, Mon Rovîa
Best Global Music Performance
Varuvaaiy, Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha
Una Flor En Cada Estrella, KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez
Bando [Orchestral], Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo
Porcelana, ROSALÍA, Dougie F
Dai Dai, Shakira, Burna Boy
Best Global Music Album
EQUILIBRIVM, Anitta
Oriadé, Davido
HOPE!!, Angélique Kidjo
Starrgirl, Ayra Starr
Love Is A Kingdom, Tems
Best Reggae Album
Too Too Bad, Buju Banton
Exile, Chronixx
Brightside, Ziggy Marley
The Art of Acceptance, Protoje
SUPERNOVA, Runkus
Lottery, Shaggy
Best Children’s Music Album
All in Good Time, Snooknuk
Hasta La Vista...Baby, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, Scott & Mark Hoying
Magnificent, Lachi
Starchild, Vol. 1, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids
Best Comedy Album
Good Girl, Nikki Glaser
Joy in The Trenches, Trevor Noah
Legacy, Wanda Sykes
100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen
Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross
The Unstoppable..., Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Future Boy, Michael J. Fox
The Look, Michelle Obama
The Man on the Run, Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville
Remix Meditation, Lil Jon
Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, Dolly Parton
Vagabond: A Memoir, Tim Curry
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Devil Wears Prada 2 (Various Artists)
Stranger Things Season 5 (Various Artists)
Wicked: For Good (Various Artists)
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
The Wizard of Oz at Sphere
Wuthering Heights Charli xcx
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media
The Odyssey, Ludwig Göransson, composer
One Battle After Another, Jonny Greenwood, composer
Project Hail Mary, Daniel Pemberton, composer
Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Ludwig Göransson, composer
Widow’s Bay, David Fleming, composer
Best Song Written for Visual Media
House [From Wuthering Heights] John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)
I Knew It, I Knew You [From Toy Story 5] Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
Need Someone [From The Pitt] Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)
No Place Like Home [From Wicked: For Good] Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)
RUNWAY [From The Devil Wears Prada 2] Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)
Best Music Video
Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers
STORM GENER8ION, Yung Lean Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers
Hate that I made you love me, Ariana Grande Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers
Click Clack Symphony, RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer) Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer
Berghain, ROSALÍA (Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor) Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff