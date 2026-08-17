Govinda Warns Wife Sunita: 'Stay Within Your Limits'

Govinda has strongly reacted to his wife Sunita Ahuja's recent comments regarding his public appearances with Roopa co-star Komal Rani Swarnkar, accusing her of attempting to damage his reputation and sabotage his comeback film.

IMAGE: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Key Points Govinda accused his wife Sunita Ahuja of interfering with his work and trying to defame him, particularly since he began his comeback film, Roopa.

He criticised Sunita for humiliating people from humble backgrounds in the film industry and for her comments on the age difference between him and his co-star Komal.

Sunita Ahuja had questioned Govinda's frequent appearances with Komal, noting that the actress is around their daughter's age.

Govinda's public spats with his wife Sunita Ahuja has been making headlines.

Recently, he reacted to the comments made by Sunita about his 'link-up' with Komal Rani Swarnkar, his co-star in his forthcoming film Roopa.

Sunita pointed to the duo's frequent appearances together, and pointed out that the actress was the same age as their daughter.

'You have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people's hearts'

IMAGE: Govinda and Sunita with their daughter, Tina. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Responding to the criticism, Govinda accused Sunita of trying to damage his reputation as well as his comeback film.

'I usually don't take work outside, and now when I'm doing my own work, you are interfering in it,' Govinda said in a video circulating on social media.

'And when you were doing your own work, whether it was that food show or appearing in Lock Upp, after requesting Tina (their daughter), you somehow got me called and took my services. Anyway, that is your right.'

Govinda claimed that Sunita's comments were affecting his comeback and the people working with him.

'Ever since I have started my film, you have been leaving no stone unturned to make me fall out of people's hearts, to defame me, or to do something that affects my business.

'When people from poor families enter the film line, please don't humiliate or defame them to such an extent that they run away or become afraid.

'You have the ability, you have the power, you have fame, respect and wealth, everything has been given to you by the Almighty. That doesn't mean you should humiliate someone who doesn't have these things. It doesn't suit you.'

Govinda also responded to Sunita's comments about the age gap between Komal and him, saying that actors have often worked with younger co-stars.

'As for this whole thing about age that you have started, let me remind you, for your education, that all the great artists in this country have worked with younger women. They received good films, name, fame and respect, and they got opportunities to work with younger people, which is why they appeared young.'

'Stay Within Your Limits'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda said Sunita's statements could hurt his film's business.

'For your own small interests, you are trying to harm a very big business. Everyone is aware of the group, the gang, that is behind you.

'And I feel that this awareness will become much more public and come out in the open. That won't look good for you either.

'And I feel that perhaps, even going forward, you may need me somewhere, at some point. So please, by making such statements and running these podcasts and insulting me like this...

'Please stay within your limits. This is my humble request to you,' he said.

'I hate the name Komal'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sunita/Instagram

Sunita's comments came after a pap asked her about Govinda's appearances with Komal, and questioned why the two were spending so much time together.

'Promotions happen after making a film, they should shoot first. She is his daughter's age and he is hanging out with her. He should have some shame. There should at least be a standard. Your sugar daddy is so rich, at least wear proper clothes. Look at us, we have great style,' she said.

In an earlier interview with Miss Malini, Sunita had discussed Govinda's alleged affairs and mentioned Komal, saying, 'This name is a bit problematic. I hate the name Komal. There's one Komal, XYZ, whoever it is. I hate her.'

'I am saved because Komal is not saying a word against anyone'

IMAGE: Govinda and Sunita with their children Tina and Yashvardhan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Govinda, meanwhile, praised Komal for maintaining her silence.

'The name that she is taking, Komal, I thank her. I am saved because she is not saying a word against anyone. She is quiet. Otherwise, youngsters don't shy away from hurling abuses,' he said.

'I especially want to thank Komal for not saying a word despite being in the news because of this thing. She is not the kind of person who wants to get fame and attention using this means.'

Govinda and Sunita married in 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff