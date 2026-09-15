Govinda Unites With Wife, Kids For Ganpati

Govinda made a late-night return from the US to join wife Sunita Ahuja and children Tina and Yashvardhan in their Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, continuing a family tradition started by his late mother.

IMAGE: Govinda joins Tina and Yashvardhan for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Govinda returned from the US to join his family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

The tradition of bringing Ganpati Bappa home was started by Govinda's late mother, Nirmala Devi, and is continued by the family.

Sunita Ahuja personally brought Ganpati Bappa home this year, expressing joy and gratitude for recent successes.

Govinda made a late-night arrival to join his family for the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations after returning from the US.

He participated in the festivities with his children, Tina and Yashvardhan, and offered prayers during the Ganpati darshan.

Family Tradition and Blessings

IMAGE: Govinda joins the family for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Photograph: ANI Photo

Govinda reflected on his family's tradition of Ganpati celebrations, which he mentioned began with his mother Nirmala Devi's efforts.

"This is a tradition in our house from my mother. I've been doing this for years, and now Yash is doing it. I pray to Bappa to give Yash his best wishes and blessings. I hope he becomes so successful that people say he's even better than Govinda," he said.

Sunita Ahuja's Role in Celebrations

IMAGE: Sunita Ahuja with Tina and Yashvardhan for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Earlier, Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja had welcomed Ganpati home.

"I brought Ganpati home with a lot of singing and dancing. Usually, Govindaji or Yashvardhan brings him. In the last one year, Bappa has given me so much fame. I've been working hard, and things have gone really well for me. So I decided to bring Lord Ganesha with my own hands," Sunita shared.

"I always keep Ganpati for one-and-a-half days because if you keep them for more days, the pooja needs to be done accordingly."

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff