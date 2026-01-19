Sunita Ahuja takes on Govinda: 'If I get a confirmation, I will never forgive Govinda.'

IMAGE: Sunita Ahuja and Govinda. Photograph: Kind courtesy Govinda/Instagram

Amid rumours surrounding Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja, the actor has spoken out for the first time.

For months, reports have been circulating about a possible rift in their marriage.

'What I've been observing lately is that sometimes when we don't speak, we either appear weak or it seems like we are simply the problem. So today, I'm responding,' Govinda said.

Govinda: 'To ruin someone's reputation in society...'

"I was told that the people in my family might be unknowingly involved, and they won't realise that they are being used in the initial stages of a big conspiracy.

'First, the family gets affected, and then it extends to society. I've been disconnected from work for so many years; there's no market for my films, and please don't mistake this as me complaining or crying. I've rejected many films myself, so I don't cry about it,' the actor added.

Govinda went on to share that Sunita often worries about him rejecting projects, but may not see how she herself is being pulled into the 'conspiracy'.

'But she can never think that she herself has been unknowingly placed in a big conspiracy, with her being thrown into the field as the opening batsman.'

He went on to say that when someone becomes very popular, some people try to 'destroy' their reputation in society.

'To ruin someone's reputation in society and impose something on them, like how, in the beginning, a very dangerous man had accused me, and that man got exposed too later. When your popularity in the film industry goes beyond a certain point, many people come forward to destroy you.

'Wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to God that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle.'

Sunita Ahuja to Govinda: 'You're not naive; you are 63 years old'

Govinda spoke out after his wife Sunita Ahuja spoke on the Miss Malini podcast, where she alleged that her star husband was being blackmailed by a young actress he was in a relationship with.

'If I get a confirmation,' Sunita was quoted as saying, 'I will never forgive Govinda. The year 2025 was a disaster for me. My family was disrupted.

'There is an age to do certain things and at 63 to hear this, it is not good, especially when your children are grown up... He must understand that family is family, and when you are in trouble, no one stands by you.

'They are only there for money. Once you stop giving money, they will go.

'These days, girls come and struggle in the film industry. They need a sugar daddy to take care of their expenses. But you're not naive; you are 63 years old.

'You did it when you were young, then it was fine,' she added. 'We also did mistakes when we were young, but not at this age.'

With inputs from ANI

What to know...

Sunita Ahuja alleges husband Govinda having an affair with someone much younger.

Govinda tries to defend himself.

The couple have been married since 1987 and have two children.

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff