Govinda: 'I Never Misbehaved With Any Heroine'

Govinda seems upset with Karan Johar for using his name and reflecting aspects of his personal life in the 2022 film Govinda Naam Mera.

"Kisi ne mere naam se picture bana di... shaayad Govinda Mera Naam... I don't know. Mujhe lagta hai Karan Johar ki thi," he said in an interview to ANI.

Govinda Naam Mera, a 2022 film, directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, stars Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani.

The actor said the film, based on a husband, wife and girlfriend, depicts conflicts between couples and misunderstandings that arise in personal relationships. While he appreciates the humour in films, Govinda said it is important to maintain respect and sensitivity when portraying personal relationships.

Urging not to interfere in his personal life, Govinda said, "I promise, no misbehave, please. I request. With folded hands. Mazak har jagah par har tarah se acha nahi lagta hai."

Govinda on his son: 'Yash is a better actor than me'

Govinda also spoke about backing his son Yashvardhan Ahuja's career in films, expressing confidence in his acting abilities and highlighting his strong technical understanding of the craft.

"Yash mujhse behtar actor banega. Woh technically mujhse zyada strong hai...he is huge," Govinda says.

"Mere kehne par Sajid Nadiadwala ne usko cabin diya so that he can learn different aspects of filmmaking."

Watch: Govinda breaks his silence

'I left politics for my family'

Responding to questions over his wife, Sunita Ahuja's claims, Govinda said, "I left politics for my family as I did not want political life hamper my family life and have an adverse effect on my children."

Govinda added that he prefers not to dwell on personal allegations, stating, "I do not want to discuss this topic further. Even answering it feels disrespectful."

But he did discuss his wife's film debut, saying, "Toh acha hai. Ghar par rahengi zyada interviews dengi."

According to reports, Ekta Kapoor has signed up Sunita Ahuja for a film.

Govinda on Sunita Ahuja's claims: 'Now she is taking names'

Earlier, he responded to recent claims by his wife Sunita, firmly dismissing allegations of an extramarital affair and spoke about his dedication to his work and professional conduct in the film industry.

"I have worked with four superstars, Miss Universe heroine. I have never looked at them. Ek meri heroine aisa nahi keh sakti ki maine tangh kiya ho ya kisi ke liya apshabd keh diya ho. Meri jo films chali hai for that I am thankful to my directors, songs and heroines. I never misbehaved with any heroine.

"Now she is taking names...I don't like such words. Isiliye mai shama maangta hu meri jo newcomers hai unse taki mai cha raha hu sabke saath kaam karu... kahi dar na jaaye ki iske saath kaise kaam karna hai iske production mein kaam hi nahi karenge," says Govinda.

He also shared life lessons passed down from his mother, saying, "My mother told me, 'Govind, if you consider the world of four members of the family, one day they will deceive you. What will you do? The world is loving you. Are they stupid? Don't they have money? Don't they have respect?' I welcome all my actresses, I welcome all the actors. I am here because of you. I thank you."

Govinda and Sunita got married in 1987 and are parents to Tina and Yashvardhan. While Tina made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Second Hand Husband, Yashvardhan is preparing for his acting debut.

