Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral

Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4.

Key Points Producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76.

His cremation ceremony was held at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium, and was attended by numerous film industry personalities.

Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia paid their respects.

Film folk paid their respects to Producer and former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani who passed away on June 4, as they attended his funeral at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium the same day.

Nihalani is survived by his wife Nita Nihalani and their three sons.

Govinda looked visibly emotional and broke down at the funeral.

Nihalani had given the actor a break in the 1986 film, Ilzaam, which also starred Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Anita Raj and Neelam. They went on to collaborate on Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen and Rangeela Raja.

Neelam at the funeral.

Prominent Attendees

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora arrived together along with the former's son Arhaan Khan.

Behind them, Madhur Bhandarkar can be seen.

David Dhawan was a part of the Nihalani-Govinda success trio, as they worked together on Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. Varun Dhawan, who has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai coming up this Friday, accompanies his papa.

Also seen is Tej Sapru.

Saif Ali Khan starred in Nihalani's Dil Tera Diwana.

One of Nihalani's last films was Julie 2 in 2017, a sequel to Neha Dhupia's big hit, Julie (2004).

Shatrughan Sinha.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar visited Nihalani's residence.

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani.

Boney Kapoor.

Kunal Kapoor.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff