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Home  » Movies » Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral

Govinda Breaks Down At Pahlaj Nihalani's Funeral

By REDIFF MOVIES
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June 04, 2026 18:26 IST

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Producer and former Central Board of Film Certification chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away on June 4.

Key Points

  • Producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani passed away at 76.
  • His cremation ceremony was held at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium, and was attended by numerous film industry personalities.
  • Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Neha Dhupia paid their respects.
 

Film folk paid their respects to Producer and former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani who passed away on June 4, as they attended his funeral at the Santa Cruz Hindu crematorium the same day.

Nihalani is survived by his wife Nita Nihalani and their three sons.

Govinda

Govinda looked visibly emotional and broke down at the funeral.

Nihalani had given the actor a break in the 1986 film, Ilzaam, which also starred Shashi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Prem Chopra, Anita Raj and Neelam. They went on to collaborate on Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen and Rangeela Raja.

 

Neelam

Neelam at the funeral.

Prominent Attendees

Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and Arhaan

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora arrived together along with the former's son Arhaan Khan.

Behind them, Madhur Bhandarkar can be seen.

 

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan

David Dhawan was a part of the Nihalani-Govinda success trio, as they worked together on Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen. Varun Dhawan, who has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai coming up this Friday, accompanies his papa.

Also seen is Tej Sapru.

 

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan starred in Nihalani's Dil Tera Diwana.

 

Neha Dhupia

One of Nihalani's last films was Julie 2 in 2017, a sequel to Neha Dhupia's big hit, Julie (2004).

 

Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha.

 

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar visited Nihalani's residence.

 

Producer Ramesh Taurani and his wife Varsha Taurani.

 

Boney Kapoor

Boney Kapoor.

 

Kunal Kapoor

Kunal Kapoor.

Photographs: Viral Bhayani, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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