Golden Globes 2026: Rose, Timothee Win

Here's a quick look at all the winners of the 83rd edition of the Golden Globes.

Best Female Actor in a film, Musical or Comedy

IMAGE: Rose Byrne. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone, Bugonia

Best Male Actor in a film, Musical or Comedy

IMAGE: Timothée Chalamet. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

George Clooney, Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Best Film, Drama

WINNER: Hamnet

Frankenstein

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

Best Female Actor in a film, Drama

WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love

Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts, After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson, Hedda

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor in a film, Drama

WINNER: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan, Sinners

Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Best Film, Animated

WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootopia 2

Best Film, Non-English Language

WINNER: The Secret Agent

It Was Just An Accident

No Other Choice

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a film

WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a film

WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value

Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly





Best Director, Film

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Best Screenplay, Film

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet

Best Original Score, Film

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein

Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another

Max Richter, Hamnet

Hans Zimmer, F1

Best Original Song, Film

WINNER: Golden, KPop Demon Hunters

Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash

I Lied to You, Sinners

No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams, Train Dreams

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

WINNER: Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Television Series, Drama

WINNER: The Pitt

The Diplomat

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

WINNER: Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast in Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor in a Television series, Drama

WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Britt Lower, Severance

Helen Mirren, MobLand

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama

WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Sterling K Brown, Paradise

Diego Luna, Andor

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo, Task

Adam Scott, Severance





Best Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell, Chad Powers

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Claire Danes, The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River

Sarah Snook, All Her Fault

Robin Wright, The Girlfriend

Best Male Actor in Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film

WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror

Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law, Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Female Actor on Television

WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Catherine O’Hara, The Studio

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Best Supporting Male Actor on Television

WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Best Standup Comedy on Television

WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts

Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Best Podcast

WINNER: Good Hang With Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First

Cecil B DeMille award: Helen Mirren

Carol Burnett award: Sarah Jessica Parker

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff