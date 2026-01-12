Golden Globes 2026: Rose, Timothee Win

Here's a quick look at all the winners of the 83rd edition of the Golden Globes.
Best Female Actor in a film, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried, The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Male Actor in a film, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme
George Clooney, Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
Lee Byung-hun, No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons, Bugonia
Best Film, Drama
WINNER: Hamnet
Frankenstein
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
Best Female Actor in a film, Drama
WINNER: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence, Die My Love
Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts, After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson, Hedda
Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby
Best Male Actor in a film, Drama
WINNER: Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton, Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson, The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan, Sinners
Jeremy Allen White, Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
Best Film, Animated
WINNER: KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootopia 2
Best Film, Non-English Language
WINNER: The Secret Agent
It Was Just An Accident
No Other Choice
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a film
WINNER: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt, The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a film
WINNER: Stellan Skarsgard, Sentimental Value
Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Paul Mescal, Hamnet
Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler, Jay Kelly
Best Director, Film
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best Screenplay, Film
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Jafar Panahi, It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell, Hamnet
Best Original Score, Film
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson, Sinners
Alexandre Desplat, Frankenstein
Jonny Greenwood, One Battle After Another
Max Richter, Hamnet
Hans Zimmer, F1
Best Original Song, Film
WINNER: Golden, KPop Demon Hunters
Dream as One, Avatar: Fire and Ash
I Lied to You, Sinners
No Place Like Home, Wicked: For Good
The Girl in the Bubble, Wicked: For Good
Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
WINNER: Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Television Series, Drama
WINNER: The Pitt
The Diplomat
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
WINNER: Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor in a Television series, Drama
WINNER: Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Britt Lower, Severance
Helen Mirren, MobLand
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama
WINNER: Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Sterling K Brown, Paradise
Diego Luna, Andor
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo, Task
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell, Chad Powers
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
WINNER: Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Claire Danes, The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried, Long Bright River
Sarah Snook, All Her Fault
Robin Wright, The Girlfriend
Best Male Actor in Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film
WINNER: Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jacob Elordi, The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti, Black Mirror
Charlie Hunnam, Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law, Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys, The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Female Actor on Television
WINNER: Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Catherine O’Hara, The Studio
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Best Supporting Male Actor on Television
WINNER: Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Best Standup Comedy on Television
WINNER: Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality
Bill Maher, Bill Maher: Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein, Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart, Kevin Hart: Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani, Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts
Sarah Silverman, Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Best Podcast
WINNER: Good Hang With Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First
Cecil B DeMille award: Helen Mirren
Carol Burnett award: Sarah Jessica Parker
