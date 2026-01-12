Golden Globes 2026: Rose, Mia, Jenna On The Red Carpet

The 83rd Golden Globes were held at Beverly Hills, California, and Hollywood's A-listers made the show even more glamorous. Here's a look at the star-studded red carpet.
Australian actress Rose Byrne was among the early winners of the night; she bagged the Best Actress award for the film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.
Jennifer Lawrence grabbed the spotlight in a sheer dress.
The actor has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her work in the movie, Die My Love.
Say hello to Daniel Pearle and Claire Danes!
Jackie and Adam Sandler twin at the Globes.
Frankenstein actor Mia Goth twinned with other members of the cast and wore black, turning heads in her Dior gown.
Diane Lane was among the presenters of the night.
Kevin Bacon, 67, and Kyra Sedgwick, 60, look classy on the red carpet.
It was a date night for Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson, as they celebrated his first Globe nomination for The Smashing Machine.
The Wednesday star Jenna Ortega turned heads on her bold black Dilara Findikoglu outfit.
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share a laugh.
Emily has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Smashing Machine.
It was a big night for Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters.
Graham's superhit series Adolescence was among the biggest winners of of the night, with three awards, including one for him in the Best Actor category.
Teyana Taylor won hearts with her stunning outfit as well as her powerful speech when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another.
She gave a shoutout to 'my brown sisters and little brown girls' watching the show.
Amanda Seyfried got two nominations in the Best Actress category for The Testament of Ann Lee and Long Bright River.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff