Home  » Movies » Golden Globes 2026: Rose, Mia, Jenna On The Red Carpet

Golden Globes 2026: Rose, Mia, Jenna On The Red Carpet

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 12, 2026 10:03 IST

The 83rd Golden Globes were held at Beverly Hills, California, and Hollywood's A-listers made the show even more glamorous. Here's a look at the star-studded red carpet.

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Australian actress Rose Byrne was among the early winners of the night; she bagged the Best Actress award for the film, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Jennifer Lawrence grabbed the spotlight in a sheer dress.

The actor has been nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama, for her work in the movie, Die My Love.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Say hello to Daniel Pearle and Claire Danes!

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Jackie and Adam Sandler twin at the Globes.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Frankenstein actor Mia Goth twinned with other members of the cast and wore black, turning heads in her Dior gown.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Diane Lane was among the presenters of the night.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Kevin Bacon, 67, and Kyra Sedgwick, 60, look classy on the red carpet.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

It was a date night for Lauren Hashian and Dwayne Johnson, as they celebrated his first Globe nomination for The Smashing Machine.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

The Wednesday star Jenna Ortega turned heads on her bold black Dilara Findikoglu outfit.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

Emily Blunt and John Krasinski share a laugh.

Emily has been nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Smashing Machine.

 

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

It was a big night for Stephen Graham and his wife Hannah Walters.

Graham's superhit series Adolescence was among the biggest winners of of the night, with three awards, including one for him in the Best Actor category.

 

Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Teyana Taylor won hearts with her stunning outfit as well as her powerful speech when she won the Best Supporting Actress award for One Battle After Another.

She gave a shoutout to 'my brown sisters and little brown girls' watching the show.

 

Photograph: Daniel Cole/Reuters

Amanda Seyfried got two nominations in the Best Actress category for The Testament of Ann Lee and Long Bright River.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

