Golden Globes 2026: Meet The Winners!

Who are the big winners of the 83rd edition of Golden Globes awards? Scroll down to see!

Rhea Seehorn

Best Female Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for Pluribus

IMAGE: Rhea Seehorn. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

American actor Rhea Seehorn, 53, shines in her golden moment at the Globes.

The Better Call Saul actor steps into the world of Pluribus, created by Vince Gilligan of Breaking Bad fame.

This is her first Globe nomination and first win.

Noah Wyle

Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Drama, for The Pitt

IMAGE: Noah Wyle. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

American actor Noah Wyle, who rose to fame as Dr John Carter in the NBC medical drama ER, has received three consecutive Golden Globe award nominations, but this is his first win.

He's still friends with his ER co-star George Clooney, and they recently met up in a reunion.

But the best part about him winning a Globe this year? Our very own Priyanka Chopra handed him the trophy!





Jessie Buckley

Best Female Actor, Drama, for Hamnet

IMAGE: Jessie Buckley. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

This is Jessie's first Globe nomination.

The Irish actor-singer, who began her career in 2008 as a contestant on the BBC TV talent show I'd Do Anything, got her breakthrough with the musical Wild Rose in 2018, which earned her a BAFTA nomination.

Jessie married husband Freddie in 2023, but has kept that relationship private, as he is a mental health worker.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2025.

Wagner Moura

Best Actor, Drama for The Secret Agent

IMAGE: Wagner Moura. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Moura made history at the Globes by becoming the first Brazilian to win the Best Actor award. Earlier, he had received a Globe nomination for his role in the popular series, Narcos.

In his acceptance speech, he spoke about the film's message and its connection to memory and trauma across generations.

'The Secret Agent is a film about memory, or the lack of memory, and generational trauma,' he said.

'I think that if trauma can be passed along generations, values can too. So this is to the ones that are sticking with their values in difficult moments.'

The Secret Agent was nominated in the Best Motion Picture, Drama, and is the first Brazilian film to be nominated in this category. But it lost out to Hamnet.

Set in Brazil in 1977, during the time of military rule, Moura plays a technology expert and political dissident, who tries to escape persecution while standing up against an oppressive system. The film is directed by Kleber Mendonca Filho.

Rose Byrne

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy, for If I Had Legs, I'd Kick You

IMAGE: Rose Byrne. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Marking her first ever Golden Globe win, Byrne, 46, was initially surprised when she heard her name, and told the crowd, 'Of course, I didn't prepare anything. I didn't sing in this movie. This is such a shock! We shot this movie in 25 days for like $8.50!'

While offering special nods to her family, including her brother George for accompanying her to the ceremony, Byrne explained why her longtime partner Bobby Cannavale could not show up as her date on Sunday night.

'I want to thank my husband, who couldn't be here because we are getting a bearded dragon, and he went to a reptile expo in New Jersey. So, thank you. Thank you, baby,' she playfully said in her acceptance speech.

Directed by Mary Bronstein, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You follows the story of Linda, who starts to lose her mind while her husband is away and her mysteriously ill daughter is hooked up to a constantly beeping medical device.

Timothee Chalamet

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy, for Marty Supreme

IMAGE: Timothee Chalamet. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Timothee won his first Golden Globe award for his role as a fast-talking and driven table tennis player called Marty Mauser, who works hard to chase his dream in Marty Supreme.

Earlier, the actor had been nominated for films like Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Wonka, and A Complete Unknown.

During his acceptance speech, Chalamet spoke about lessons from his childhood and how they helped him stay positive even after past losses.

'My dad instilled in me a spirit of gratitude growing up. 'Always be grateful for what you have.' It's allowed me to leave the ceremony in the past empty-handed with my head held high,' he said.

'I'd be lying if I said those moments didn't make this one that much sweeter,' he added.

Marty Supreme is directed by Josh Safdie.

Teyana Taylor

Best Supporting Actress, Musical or Comedy, for One Battle After Another

IMAGE: Teyana Taylor. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

During her speech, Taylor, 31, first spoke about her two daughters, who were inside the Beverly Hilton Hotel where the event took place.

'Y'all better be off them damn phones and watching me right now,' she said with a smile.

Towards the end of her speech, Taylor delivered a powerful message addressed to Black women and young girls watching the ceremony, emphasising self-worth, confidence and belonging: 'To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space.'

This win marks Taylor's first Golden Globe nomination and her first win.

Stellan Skarsgard

Best Supporting Male Actor - Motion Picture, Sentimental Value



IMAGE: Stellan Skarsgard. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Swedish actor Stellan Skarsgard, 74, picked up the Best Supporting Actor for his performance in Sentimental Value and spoke about the importance of watching films in theatres.

'I, of course, was not prepared for this because I thought I was too old,' he said.

'I've got to thank my wife, Megan Everett-Skarsgard. She's been amazing, a sort of brutal support, tough lover, and very educational. And also, my children have been very educational. I am playing a father who is a bad father, and my children have really told me what a bad father is. But most of all, I am very happy for this because it is a small Norwegian film with no money for advertising or anything that gets to see the world in this way.

'Hopefully, you will see it in the cinema because they are an extinguished species now. In a cinema, where the lights go down and eventually your chair...the pulse with some other people. That is magic. Cinema should be seen in cinemas.'

Norwegian director Joachim Trier's layered family drama Sentimental Value follows a film-maker, who attempts to reconcile with his estranged daughter by casting her in his most personal film to date, an offer she can't help but interpret as the man's most egotistical gesture yet.

Paul Thomas Anderson

Best Director and Best screenplay, One Battle After Another

IMAGE: Paul Thomas Anderson. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson's 10th film and his highest-grossing one.

The American film-maker, known for such films like Magnolia, Punch-Drunk Love and There Will Be Blood, has won two Golden Globe awards and 11 Oscar nominations earlier, as well as a Grammy.

He is the only person to have won the Best Director award at the Cannes Film Festival, the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival, and the Silver and Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival.

Jean Smart

Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, Hacks

IMAGE: Jean Smart. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

American actress Jean Smart, 74, accepts her third Golden Globe award out of four nominations.

In the press room, Smart addressed ageism in the industry by saying, 'Somebody told me, years and years ago when I first got to LA, that there was one role for a woman for every 20 roles per man, which was really depressing. They also said that the average age difference between a husband and a wife in the United States is a little hair over two years, and on the screen, it’s 20. So I’m not sure we’ll ever get past that.

'I think a lot has changed, adding, 'I hate to think I’m the poster child for older actresses.'

Seth Rogen

Best Male Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy, The Studio

IMAGE: Seth Rogen and Chase Sui Wonders. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

Seth Rogen bagged his first Golden Globe award for The Studio.

While accepting the award, Rogen spoke about how strange the moment felt, as his show had earlier recreated a similar scene. Holding the trophy on stage, he said it felt unreal after pretending to do the same thing on screen.

'This is so weird! We just pretended to do this. And now it is happening!' Rogen said, as he clutched his Golden Globe award.

'I thought the only way I would get to hold one is to create a show to give myself a fake one.'

During his speech, Rogen spoke about his fellow nominees, Steve Martin and Martin Short from Only Murders in the Building. Rogen joked that he grew up watching them and never thought he would win an award over them.

'I remember growing up watching you guys, my whole life thinking, 'One day I'm going to beat them.' I did not think that.'

Michelle Williams

Best Female Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film, Dying for Sex



IMAGE: Michelle Williams in Dying for Sex.

Michelle Williams, 45, skipped the Golden Globe ceremony as she was performing in the play Anna Christie in New York.

She has received various accolades, including three Golden Globe Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award, in addition to nominations for five Academy Awards and a Tony Award.

Stephen Graham

Best Male Actor in a Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Film, Adolescence



IMAGE: Stephen Graham. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

English actor, producer, and screenwriter Stephen Graham created, co-wrote and executive produced the miniseries Adolescence on Netflix, in which he also appeared. The show was one of the big winners of the night.

Graham started his career in 1990, and was seen in films like Snatch (2000) and Gangs Of New York (2002).

Erin Doherty

Best Supporting Female Actor in a Television, Adolescence

IMAGE: Erin Doherty. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

British actress Erin Doherty gained recognition as Princess Anne in The Crown, but it's Adolescence that's winning her the major awards.

Owen Cooper

Best Supporting Male Actor on Television



IMAGE: Owen Cooper. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

British actor Owen Cooper, 16, made history by being the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe in this category.

In the four-episode Netflix series Adolescence, Owen plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who gets arrested in a murder case. The show does not focus on who committed the crime but instead explores why Jamie's life took that tragic turn.

'Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever,' he said in his acceptance speech.

'What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes.

'I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. But I got through it, and I'm still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I'm still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who's inspired me.'

With inputs from ANI

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff