Golden Girl Malaika's Night Out

Golden Girl Malaika's Night Out

By REDIFF MOVIES
March 24, 2025
March 24, 2025 13:01 IST

The weekend was dedicated to women, as The Hollywood Reporter celebrated Women In Entertainment 2025.

Celebrities took to the red carpet, as they were applauded by those on stage as well as by the audience.

Host Anupama Chopra posted a snippet of her speech, where she welcomed women navigating the many movie careers, including directors, producers, actors, stylists, lyricists, cinematographers, executives and studio CEOs.

A look at the celebrities at the event.

Malaika Arora.

 

Aditi Rao Hydari.

 

Janhvi Kapoor.

 

Pashmina Roshan.

 

Saiyami Kher.

 

Neha Dhupia.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Rasika Duggal, who almost twinned with Dia Mirza, didn't seem awkward by it at all and instead, the two ladies got together for pictures together.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Vidya Balan.

 

Zeenat Aman.

 

Tillotama Shome.

 

Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar.

 

Farhan Akhtar escorts Shibani Dandekar.

 

Seema Khan, Bhavana Panday and Maheep Kapoor.

 

Richa Chaddha.

 

Tejasswi Prakash.

 

Kritika Kamra.

 

Diana Penty.

 

Sushmita Sen.

 

Kubra Sait.

 

Nandita Das.

 

Anupama Chopra.

 

Chhaya Kadam with Payal Kapadia.

 

Kiran Rao.

 

Dino Morea.

 

Kabir Khan with wife Mini Mathur and Shruti Seth.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
