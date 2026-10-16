Go Green This Navratri!

Embrace the vibrant colour green for Navratri Day 6 with these celebrity-inspired fashion tips, from delicate jewellery to bold accessories and comfortable footwear.

Key Points Manushi Chillar demonstrates elegance with a subtle panna choker, proving that 'less is more' for a sophisticated green accent.

Khushi Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspire bold statements with elaborate emerald and diamond jewellery, perfect for a grand Navratri look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan suggests elevating outfits with a green scarf or stole, adding a cool quotient to festive attire.

On Day 6 of Navratri, let green add a refreshing touch to your festive wardrobe.

Whether it's earrings, bangles, or a playful nail accent, these accessories prove that a little green is all you need to effortlessly amp up your look! Namrata Thakker gives you some great accessory ideas.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Spice up your festive avatar with badass nail accessory. Jackie shows us exactly how.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bvlgari/Instagram

Missus Jonas wears one of the largest and most exquisite emerald stones in the world and while you may not get your hands on it, you can certainly go big and bold like her for your Navratri look.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy TAD by Ameesha Dalmia/Instagram

From green eyeshadow to quirky green bracelets, we love how Ms Sanon has embraced the colour to the fullest.

Mouni Roy

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Opt for long green earrings with a chain detail, like the ones Mouni is flaunting. They strike the perfect balance between traditional and modern.

Manushi Chillar

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anāash/Instagram

Delicate, feminine and beautiful, Manushi proves less is more by turning heads in a panna choker neck piece teamed with her floral sari.

Khushi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rimzim Dadu/Instagram

Khushi goes all out with emerald and diamond jewellery, pairing it with her metallic outfit.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Up your cool quotient this festive season by adding a green scarf or a stole to your outfit like Bebo does.

Sara Ali Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Ditch the necklace and go the Sara way. Elevate your Garba look with oversized chandbalis and a maang tikka featuring green gems.

Suhana Khan

Photograph: Kind courtesy Suhana Khan/Instagram

Take a cue from Suhana and slip on a stylish pair of green sneakers for Dandiya night. Dance your heart away without worrying about leg pain.

Anjali Anand

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anjali Anand/Instagram

If you love wearing bangles, change things up by styling three different colours, including green. You can thank Anjali later for this simple, fun style hack!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff