Glimpses From Ananya Panday's 'Sweet Life'

Ananya Panday shares moments from her 'sweet life' on social media, including pictures from a red hot photoshoot as well as pictures of Riot, Honey and Lemon.

Key Points Ananya Panday's post includes moments from her photoshoot, vacation, and daily life.

Her three puppies, Riot, Honey, and Lemon, feature prominently throughout the post.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Livin the sweet life (by the end of it it does become a riot and honey and lemon fan page huh).'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Showing off her bag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya pouts next to Shah Rukh khan's younger son AbRam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya takes a dip as and tests her bikini.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Getting cozy with her puppy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A selfie break from her reading.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Getting cute with her puppy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Enjoying coffee with a hint of Honey and Lemon!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Standing tall.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A memory from her vacation.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff