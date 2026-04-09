Glimpses From Ananya Panday's 'Sweet Life'

Ananya Panday shares moments from her 'sweet life' on social media, including pictures from a red hot photoshoot as well as pictures of Riot, Honey and Lemon.
Key Points
- Ananya Panday's post includes moments from her photoshoot, vacation, and daily life.
- Her three puppies, Riot, Honey, and Lemon, feature prominently throughout the post.
'Livin the sweet life (by the end of it it does become a riot and honey and lemon fan page huh).'
Showing off her bag.
Ananya pouts next to Shah Rukh khan's younger son AbRam.
Ananya takes a dip as and tests her bikini.
Getting cozy with her puppy.
A selfie break from her reading.
Getting cute with her puppy.
Enjoying coffee with a hint of Honey and Lemon!
Standing tall.
A memory from her vacation.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff