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Glimpses From Ananya Panday's 'Sweet Life'

By REDIFF MOVIES
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 12:21 IST

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Ananya Panday shares moments from her 'sweet life' on social media, including pictures from a red hot photoshoot as well as pictures of Riot, Honey and Lemon.

Key Points

  • Ananya Panday's post includes moments from her photoshoot, vacation, and daily life.
  • Her three puppies, Riot, Honey, and Lemon, feature prominently throughout the post.

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

'Livin the sweet life (by the end of it it does become a riot and honey and lemon fan page huh).'

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Showing off her bag.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya pouts next to Shah Rukh khan's younger son AbRam.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya takes a dip as and tests her bikini.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Getting cozy with her puppy.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A selfie break from her reading.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Getting cute with her puppy.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Enjoying coffee with a hint of Honey and Lemon!

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Standing tall.

 

Ananya Panday

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

A memory from her vacation.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

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