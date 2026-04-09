Ginny Wedss Sunny 2: Avinash Tiwary-Medha Shankr Bet on Their 'Bawaal' Film

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 actors Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr are optimistic about their film's appeal to family audiences, addressing the current scarcity of family-friendly Hindi cinema.

IMAGE: Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr at the Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 trailer launch in Mumbai, April 9, 2026.

Key Points Ginny Wedss Sunny, a sequel to the 2020 film, features a new story, lead pair (Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr), and director, set for a theatrical release on April 24, 2026.

The film's trailer suggests a post-wedding narrative exploring complications arising from family lies, with Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr showcasing promising chemistry.

Avinash Tiwary believes Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will appeal to family audiences, highlighting a current gap in Hindi cinema for films suitable for collective family viewing.

The first Ginny Weds Sunny released in 2020, arriving directly on Netflix during the first wave of COVID-19. It earned a fair amount of appreciation, particularly for Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey's performances.

Producer Vinod Bachchan returns with a sequel that is not a direct continuation but a fresh take altogether with a new story, a new lead pair in Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, and a new director in Prasshant Jha.

Even the title gets a tweak, adding an extra 's' to the 'weds'. The release strategy, too, shifts gears, with Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 set for a theatrical release on April 24.

Given that the film revolves around a wedding, both Avinash and Medha arrive for the trailer launch in outfits that feels occasion-appropriate and suitably festive.

Avinash looks dashing in a black jacket richly embellished with bright sequins, while Medha moves away from the girl-next-door image of her breakout film, 12th Fail, appearing resplendent in an embroidered pink lehenga paired with a deep-neck choli.

Trailer Insights for Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Before getting into the event, let's talk about the trailer. Unlike the first film, which followed two young people navigating misunderstandings on their way to marriage, this one appears to explore life after the wedding. The complications stem from the lies both families tell each other to make the match happen.

Going by the trailer, the new Sunny struggles to secure a government job, which in turn affects his prospects of finding a suitable bride in his small town.

Meanwhile, Delhi-bred Ginny is outgoing and fond of partying, and her call centre job and lifestyle seem to be a source of constant worry for her mother (Lilette Dubey), who, somewhat curiously, is unable to find a groom for her. She also delivers what is arguably the trailer's standout line: 'Teri bra size aur teri age mein koi farak nahi rahega.'

It is also unclear why Ginny cannot find a partner on her own. In any case, the families manage to get them married, but once the truths begin to unravel, their marital bliss quickly starts to fray.

While Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr share a promising chemistry, one hopes the central conflict has more bite than what the trailer currently suggests. The humour, too, needs to land better in the film, as the promo does not quite offer enough to get excited about. That said, veteran actor Sudhir Pandey might well emerge as a scene-stealer, if the final moment of the trailer is anything to go by.

Watch the Trailer of Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

The Need for Family-Friendly Films

Even though the trailer came across as a mixed bag, Avinash Tiwary remains confident and believes Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will appeal to family audiences.

When asked about recent Hindi films that, despite strong box office numbers, do not necessarily cater to family viewing, Avinash points to his filmography, noting how even his family finds some of his work unsuitable for younger viewers.

Citing migration and rising ticket prices as factors affecting collective movie-going, he says, "We have somewhere stopped thinking about making films for people in this bandwidth."

He shares an anecdote about a conversation with his sister-in-law, where he asked if her children watched his films.

She replies, 'Ek mein to tu paagal ho raha hai' (Laila Majnu), 'ek mein chudail aa gayi' (Bulbbul), 'to ye bachchon ko kaise dikhayein?'

That, he admits, made him realise that even the kids in his family were not watching his films.

WATCH: Avinash Tiwary Talks About the Need to Have More Family-Friendly Entertainers...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Avinash adds that the last film he watched in theatres with his family was Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023).

"It's been so long since a film has come out that one can watch with the whole family. We say tickets aren't selling, but if we make a family film, one ticket can turn into six if the entire family comes."

With Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, he remains optimistic that the 'bawaal' family entertainer will attract exactly that audience segment, and he tells his fans that if they love the film, to come back and thanks him.

WATCH: Medha and Avinash On The Actors Whose Comedy They Love...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

For Avinash, the original comedy icon remains Govinda. He recalls how, during the 1990s, he would argue with his mother just to watch Govinda's films.

"When Govinda is in the frame, your eyes don't go anywhere else," he recalls, highlighting the actor's undeniable charm. He also mentions Johnny Lever and Akshay Kumar, adding that he would watch scenes from Khatta Meetha on loop.

To make the event more playful, Avinash and Medha teach fans the hook step of their film's popular track Chaap Tilak, and perform it themselves, much to the delight of those present. They also play a game where they reveal their characters' personalities and traits.

WATCH: Avinash and Medha Dance to Chaap Tilak...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 releases in theatres on April 24.

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