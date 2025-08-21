HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gia Manek Weds Varunn Jain

August 21, 2025 15:48 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gia Manek/Instagram

Popular television actor Gia Manek, who is best known for her roles in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Jeannie Aur Juju, has married her long-time friend and fellow actor Varunn Jain.

The couple shared the news on Instagram, posting pictures from their wedding ceremony.

'With the grace of Divine and Master's and with all the love showered, we've stepped into this forever union -- hand in hand, heart to heart. We were two friends, today we're husband & wife,' Gia captions the pictures.

'So grateful for the love, blessings and wishes from all our loved ones who made this day so special. Cheers to a lifetime of laughter, adventure, memories, and togetherness as Mr. & Mrs Gia & Varunn.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gia Manek/Instagram

Gia and Varunn worked together in the show, Tera Mera Sath Rahe.

Gia rose to fame as Gopi bahu in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and later charmed fans as Jeannie in Jeannie Aur Juju. She made her OTT debut with the film Kaam Chalu Hai opposite Rajpal Yadav.

Varunn Jain began his career in 2010 with Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. He became well-known for playing Mohit Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum and was also remembered for his role as Chirag Modi, Gia's on-screen brother-in-law, in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

