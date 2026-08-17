Ghost Actress Ananya Raj Passes Away At 27

Ananya Raj has tragically passed away at age 27 after a year-long battle with 'physical and mental discomfort'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Raj/Instagram

Key Points Actress Ananya Raj passed away after battling physical and mental discomfort for over a year.

Her family confirmed her demise via Instagram, stating she passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 15.

Ananya Raj had appeared in 7 Hours To Go, The Final Exit, and Ghost.

Actress Ananya Raj, who worked in 7 Hours To Go, The Final Exit and Ghost, has passed away at age 27.

Her family confirmed the actress' demise on her Instagram handle on Sunday.

The actress passed away after battling 'physical and mental discomfort' for over a year.

'This is Ananya's family. With great pain, we have to announce that Ananya passed away in the wee hours of 15th July. She passed away peacefully in her sleep. For over a year, she was going through physical and mental discomfort. And she fought like a warrior to overcome them.

'She was a strong-spirited girl and lived like a Queen. Bachcha, your absence will be dearly felt. We urge all of you to pray for her soul. And in these trying times, we wish to maintain privacy and quietude.'

Career Highlights

Ananya was also seen in music videos presented by music labels like T-Series, Zee Music and Times Music.

She was also seen in the 2022 Telugu movie Thaggede Le, which was written and directed by Srinivas Raju.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff