Ghajini Actor Pradeep Rawat Passes Away at 74

Veteran Indian actor Pradeep Rawat, celebrated for his portrayals in films like Ghajini and Lagaan, passed away after a prolonged battle with blood cancer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pradeep Rawat/ Instagram

Key Points Actor Pradeep Rawat passed away at 74 on August 4 due to blood cancer.

Rawat was widely recognised for his powerful villainous roles, most notably as the titular antagonist in both the Tamil and Hindi versions of Ghajini.

Aamir Khan, his co-star in Lagaan and Ghajini, praised Rawat's dedication and fearlessness, stating the films would not have succeeded without his impactful performances.

Pradeep Rawat, who is best known for his roles in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghagini passed away at the age of 74 on August 4 after a battle with blood cancer.

The actor's manager Siddharth R Tiwari told ANI that Rawat had been admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for the past month. He was recently shifted to a cancer hospital in Bhiwandi.

He is survived by his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya Rawat.

Pradeep's Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma announced the news on Instagram.

A Prolific Career Across Industries

Pradeep Rawat had a prolific, multi-lingual career spanning over four decades, leaving a permanent mark on television, Hindi cinema, and South Indian film industries. He achieved nationwide fame early in his career by portraying the powerful role of Dronacharya’s son Ashwatthama in BR Chopra's iconic television series.

Rawat delivered one of contemporary cinema's most menacing villainous performances by playing the titular antagonist in both the original Tamil Ghajini (2005) and its historic 2008 Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan. Breaking away from his typical negative characters, he played the fiercely loyal, former Sikh sepoy Deva in Ashutosh Gowariker's Oscar-nominated period sports drama, Lagaan.

Pradeep Rawat made his Telugu debut in SS Rajamouli’s Sye (2004), winning the Filmfare Award for Best Villain. Over the years, his commanding screen presence and authoritative delivery extended across Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, Bengali, and even Nepali film projects.

He was recently seen in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhaava, where he portrayed the character of Yesaji Kank.

Aamir Khan Remembers Rawat

Aamir Khan, who shared screen space with Rawat in Sarfarosh, Lagaan, and Ghajini remembers the actor with respect.

“He was extremely dedicated and fearless as an actor. Actually, Pardeepji played the title role in Ghajini. I think this was one of the most striking screen villains in our cinema. The film wouldn’t have worked without him," Aamir tells Subhash K Jha.

"Earlier in Lagaan, he brought in his own flavour as Deva Singh Sodhi. I don’t think anyone could have played Sodhi with such swag. A versatile actor. Sad to hear of his going.”

With inputs from ANI.

Photograph curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff