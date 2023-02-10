News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Get V-Day Ready: Add Romance To Your OTT Menu!

Get V-Day Ready: Add Romance To Your OTT Menu!

By SUKANYA VERMA
February 10, 2023 12:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Shahid's OTT debut, Ajith's bumper hit, and lots of romance. Sukanya Verma gives you some OTT recommendations for the week.

 

Farzi
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi headline Raj & DK's cat-and-mouse game -- co-written by former Rediff.com colleague Sita R Menon and Sumant Kumar -- between a down-on-luck artist whose expertise in printing fake currency catches a counterfeit crisis task force officer's eye in Amazon Prime Video's eight part series.

 

Dhuin
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Maithili (with subtitles)

Achal Mishra follows up his acclaimed and lyrical Gamak Ghar with Dhuin about a small town theatre actor's aspirations to make it big in Mumbai.

 

You Season 4
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Predominantly set in London and Paris, Penn Badgley returns in a new, improved avatar for the fourth season of the dark, psychological thriller. Only old habits die hard.

 

Your Place or Mine
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon attempt to revive the rom-com genre as chalk and cheese besties swapping homes only to learn a little more than they care in Your Place of Mine.

 

Don't Worry Darling
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Olivia Wilde's directorial effort, which made more news for its casting woes and reported feud between Wilde and her leading lady Florence Pugh, stars the latter as a 1950s housewife engaged in a Utopian experimental community.

 

Thunivu
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Ajith slips into gangster mode for his blockbuster Tamil heist masala.

 

The Exchange
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Arabic (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events in 1980s Kuwait, two women take on the male-dominated stock industry by storm.

 

The World After Us
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: French (with subtitles)

A young author navigates love and life in this charming tale about artists trying to come into their own in modern-day Paris.

 

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: English

A teen superhero and T-rex join hands to save New York's vulnerable neighbourhoods from all kinds of evil.

 

Somebody I Used to Know
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

In this Alison Brie comedy, a workaholic bumps into her ex and his fiancé-to-be, resulting in all kinds of chaos and confusion in her head and heart.

 

My Dad the Bounty Hunter
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

When the kids learn the outer space bounty hunter under that cool helmet is their daddy, it's adventure time for an entire course of 10 fun-filled episodes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Here's how to look GORGEOUS on Valentine's Day
Here's how to look GORGEOUS on Valentine's Day
Lessons from Bollywood: What NOT to do on VDay
Lessons from Bollywood: What NOT to do on VDay
Bollywood movies NOT to watch on Valentine's Day
Bollywood movies NOT to watch on Valentine's Day
Farzi Review
Farzi Review
New Covid variants not behind China outbreak: Lancet
New Covid variants not behind China outbreak: Lancet
Gehlot goofs-up, reads out excerpts of previous budget
Gehlot goofs-up, reads out excerpts of previous budget
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2
PHOTOS: India vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 2

More like this

Are movie dates popular on Valentine's Day?

Are movie dates popular on Valentine's Day?

10 remarkably SEXY films to watch this Valentine's Day!

10 remarkably SEXY films to watch this Valentine's Day!

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances