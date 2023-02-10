Get V-Day Ready: Add Romance To Your OTT Menu!

Shahid's OTT debut, Ajith's bumper hit, and lots of romance. Sukanya Verma gives you some OTT recommendations for the week.

Farzi

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi headline Raj & DK's cat-and-mouse game -- co-written by former Rediff.com colleague Sita R Menon and Sumant Kumar -- between a down-on-luck artist whose expertise in printing fake currency catches a counterfeit crisis task force officer's eye in Amazon Prime Video's eight part series.

Dhuin

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Maithili (with subtitles)

Achal Mishra follows up his acclaimed and lyrical Gamak Ghar with Dhuin about a small town theatre actor's aspirations to make it big in Mumbai.

You Season 4

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Predominantly set in London and Paris, Penn Badgley returns in a new, improved avatar for the fourth season of the dark, psychological thriller. Only old habits die hard.

Your Place or Mine

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon attempt to revive the rom-com genre as chalk and cheese besties swapping homes only to learn a little more than they care in Your Place of Mine.

Don't Worry Darling

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Olivia Wilde's directorial effort, which made more news for its casting woes and reported feud between Wilde and her leading lady Florence Pugh, stars the latter as a 1950s housewife engaged in a Utopian experimental community.

Thunivu

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Ajith slips into gangster mode for his blockbuster Tamil heist masala.

The Exchange

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Arabic (with subtitles)

Inspired by true events in 1980s Kuwait, two women take on the male-dominated stock industry by storm.

The World After Us

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

A young author navigates love and life in this charming tale about artists trying to come into their own in modern-day Paris.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

A teen superhero and T-rex join hands to save New York's vulnerable neighbourhoods from all kinds of evil.

Somebody I Used to Know

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

In this Alison Brie comedy, a workaholic bumps into her ex and his fiancé-to-be, resulting in all kinds of chaos and confusion in her head and heart.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

When the kids learn the outer space bounty hunter under that cool helmet is their daddy, it's adventure time for an entire course of 10 fun-filled episodes.