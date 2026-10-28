Get Karva Chauth-Ready With These Styles

This Karva Chauth, elevate your festive wardrobe beyond the traditional red with stunning, Bollywood-inspired outfit ideas, embracing a palette of vibrant colours and elegant silhouettes.

Key Points Explore a variety of colours beyond traditional red for Karva Chauth outfits, taking inspiration from Bollywood celebrities.

Consider handwoven Paithani saris in shades of peach, orange, and coral for a heritage-rooted look, as seen on Alia Bhatt.

Embrace regal dual-toned saris like Shilpa Shetty, vibrant Anarkali dresses like Karisma Kapoor and Aditi Rao Hydari, royal blue saris like Kangana Ranaut, or chic kaftan-style kurtas like Athiya Shetty for a modern festive appeal.

Let your Karva Chauth outfit do the talking in shades beyond the usual red this year.

This year, skip the red look and instead, take inspiration from Bollywood divas on how to dress more colourfully for the festive occasion.

From soft pastels colours to well-cut kurta sets and hand-woven saris, there's a shade and silhouette for every mood.

Namrata Thakker has rounded up some amazing looks that are worth stealing for this special day.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty Kundra/Instagram

Shilpa's dual-toned sari in red and Heena green is for all those who are in their 'minimalistic' fashion era.

Featuring gold mirror work and salma accents, the luminous drape screams regal vibes and is roughly priced at Rs 85,250.

Rashmika Mandanna

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhu Chakrapu/Instagram

If you want to add red to your outfit without going overboard, simply follow Rashmika's hack.

Wear an ivory-and-white tissue sari with a contrasting rich red silk blouse featuring gold zardosi work and pearl -- embroidery -- understated yet impactful!

Alia Bhatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Stoffa/Instagram

Take a cue from Alia and keep your look rooted in heritage by choosing a handwoven Paithani sari in shades of peach, orange and coral.

Pair it with a sleeveless blouse, and drape it in the nauvari style.

Kriti Sanon

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mayyur Girotra/Instagram

Like Kriti, give your festive look a bohemian touch with a free-flowing, A-line gold tissue kurta featuring Kutchi patchwork, mirror work, thread-work and cowrie-shell tassels.

Team it with straight-fit purple trousers or wide-leg bottoms and drape a handwoven Patan Patola dupatta from Gujarat.

Karisma Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunalini Rao/Instagram

We are obsessed with Lolo's mustard-yellow Chanderi Anarkali dress, which features zardozi work around the neckline and multicoloured floral motifs throughout.

Priced at close to Rs 300,000, the outfit is designed by Mrunalini Rao and comes with a matching organza dupatta.

Kangana Ranaut

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tarun Tahiliani/Instagram

Royal blue is another shade that deserves a spot on your Karva Chauth wishlist. Kangana makes a compelling case for it in a stunning Tarun Tahiliani sari, woven with gold zari and Banarasi motifs.

Athiya Shetty

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

How about ditching the usual rule book and going chic for the festive occasion? Athiya shows us how to slay a hot pink kaftan-style tissue kurta along with a matching structured cape featuring embroidery and motifs.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhua/Instagram

Red is non-negotiable? Then borrow Aditi's formula -- a deep red anarkali with gold zardozi at the neckline and a sheer organza dupatta. Classy, elegant, and Karva Chauth-ready in no time!

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff