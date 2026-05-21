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Home  » Movies » Genelia-Riteish Party With Salman At Raja Shivaji bash

Genelia-Riteish Party With Salman At Raja Shivaji bash

By REDIFF MOVIES
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May 21, 2026 15:27 IST

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Weeks after the release of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, a party was held in Mumbai to mark the historical drama's box office success.

The film is, in fact, the biggest Marathi film hit till date.

Key Points

  • Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh host a success party for their film, Raja Shivaji.
  • Guests included Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar.
 

Genelia Deshmukh with Ritiesh Deshmukh At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Hosts Genelia Dsouza Deshmukh with Riteish Deshmukh look pleased as punch with Raja Shivaji's box office success. This is Riteish's second directorial after Ved, and he also plays the titular role here.

Genelia produces the film and doubles up as his onscreen wife Saibai.

 

Ritiesh with Salman KhanAt Raja Shivaji Success Party

Salman Khan shares a special bond with Riteish and always does a cameo in his films.

 

Dheeraj Deshmukh At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Riteish's younger brother Dheeraj Deshmukh and his wife Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh.

 

Bhagyashree At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Bhagyashree.

 

Jitendra Joshi At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Jitendra Joshi.

 

Fardeen Khan At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Fardeen Khan.

 

Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedkar and Siddharth Jadhav At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar and Siddharth Jadhav.

 

Amole Gupte with wife Deepa Bhatia At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Amole Gupte with wife Deepa Bhatia.

 

Dissha Pardeshi At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Dissha Pardeshi played Afzal Khan's wife in Raja Shivaji.

 

Shabir Ahluwalia and Kanchi Kaul At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

 

Jenifer Winget, Samita Bangargi Chaudhary with Ashish Chowdhry At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Jennifer Winget, Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, Ashish Chowdhry.

 

Milap Zaveri At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Milap Zaveri.

 

Mushtaq Shiekh At Raja Shivaji Success Party

Mushtaq Shiekh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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