Genelia-Riteish Party With Salman At Raja Shivaji bash

Weeks after the release of Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, a party was held in Mumbai to mark the historical drama's box office success.

The film is, in fact, the biggest Marathi film hit till date.

Key Points Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh host a success party for their film, Raja Shivaji.

Guests included Fardeen Khan, Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Siddharth Jadhav, Mahesh Manjrekar.

Hosts Genelia Dsouza Deshmukh with Riteish Deshmukh look pleased as punch with Raja Shivaji's box office success. This is Riteish's second directorial after Ved, and he also plays the titular role here.

Genelia produces the film and doubles up as his onscreen wife Saibai.

Salman Khan shares a special bond with Riteish and always does a cameo in his films.

Riteish's younger brother Dheeraj Deshmukh and his wife Deepshikha Bhagnani Deshmukh.

Bhagyashree.

Jitendra Joshi.

Fardeen Khan.

Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar and Siddharth Jadhav.

Amole Gupte with wife Deepa Bhatia.

Dissha Pardeshi played Afzal Khan's wife in Raja Shivaji.

Kanchi Kaul and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Jennifer Winget, Samita Bangargi Chaudhary, Ashish Chowdhry.

Milap Zaveri.

Mushtaq Shiekh.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff