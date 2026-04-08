Genelia-Riteish Attend Ram Gopal Varma's Birthday Party

Ram Gopal Varma celebrated his 64th birthday on April 7 with Movietown colleagues in Mumbai.

Key Points Genelia is working with RGV in the coming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.

Manoj Bajpayee, who collaborated with RGV in Satya and Kaun, will also star in Police Station Mein Bhoot.

Suneil Shetty and Saurabh Shukla were also present at the party.

Genelia D'souza Deshmukh arrives with Riteish Deshmukh.

Riteish and Ram Gopal Varma have collaborated on Rann (2010) and the dance-drama Naach (2004). Riteish also appeared in the RGV-produced horror anthology Darna Zaroori Hai (2006).

Now, it is baiko's turn.

Genelia is working with RGV in the upcoming horror-comedy Police Station Mein Bhoot.

RGV gave Manoj Bajpayee his breakout role in 1998's Satya -- Bhiku Mhatre has since become an iconic character -- and they followed it up with 1999's Kaun. They will collaborate once again in Police Station Mein Bhoot.

Birthday boy Ram Gopal Varma.

Rajpal Yadav got a break with RGV's Jungle (2000) -- a negative role -- and went on to work in films like Darna Mana Hai, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Company, Darna Zaroori Hai and Go.

He also had one of his rare lead roles in RGV's production, Main Madhuri Dixit Banna Chahti Hoon, which was directed by Chandan Arora.

Before his directorial debut Chandni Bar won a National Award in 2001, Madhur Bhandarkar worked as an assistant to RGV. He even had a cameo in one of RGV's best films, Rangeela (1995).

Isha Koppikar was best known as the Khallas girl, after her popular item number in 2002's Company. She went on to bag roles in films like Darling (2007) and Shabri (2011).

Saurabh Shukla first collaborated with RGV in the director's debut film, Shiva, in 1989. He went on to play the iconic character Kallu Mama in Satya, and also co-wrote the screenplay along with Anurag Kashyap.

Suneil Shetty worked with RGV in Jungle (2000) and Darna Zaroori Hai (2006).

Poonam Pandey.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff