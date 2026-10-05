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Genelia-Riteish At Unusual Awards Night

By REDIFF MOVIES October 05, 2026 14:42 IST 3 Minutes Read
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The second Film Federation of India and People for Animals CineKind awards were held on Sunday, October 4, in Mumbai.

Key Points

  • Wamiqa Gabbi was awarded for her vocal support of stray animal welfare and animal adoption.
  • Rupali Ganguly was awarded for utilising her television platform to champion the care of stray animals.
  • Raveena Tandon was awarded for her continuous contribution to wildlife conservation and voice against animal cruelty..
 

Here's an award show with a difference!

The Film Federation of India and People for Animals bring us the second CineKind awards, where film folk win awards, thanks to the kindness they show to animals and the environment!

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's entrepreneurial plant-based snacks, called Imagine Foods, earned them an award.

 

Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon was awarded for her contribution to wildlife conservation and voice against animal cruelty.

The actress writes gratefully on Instagram: 'Thank you @manekagandhibjp @pfa.official @cinekind @the entire Jury , @iamrohitbhatnagar , thank you for bestowing upon me this honour of kindness towards our fellow inhabitants of the planet, whom we share our home with Our Wildlife and Our Community Animals and Birds. With Kindness, Compassion comes Bravery and Courage, which every Bhartiya has, but to put that in motion to save lives, like my brother #smitmacchar has, few rise to the occasion.

'He is a hero for all, will get the biggest awards globally and recognition, but I humbly dedicate this kindness award which I have earned and is very dear to me, to Smit Bhai, for leading with example. Small for him now as world leaders feel@the same, but a small gesture from a Proud Bhartiya sister to a proud Bhartiya Sher Brother. Jai Bajrang Bali!

'On a humorous note, what was that nana patekar Jis film dialogue that said 'Ek Macchaar... rest is history.'

Wamiqa Gabbi was awarded for her vocal support of stray animal welfare and animal adoption.

 

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly is awarded for utilising her television platform to champion the care of stray animals.

 

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

 

Madhoo

Madhoo.

 

Jaya Prada

Jaya Prada.

 

Poonam Dhillon

Poonam Dhillon.

 

Varsha Usgaonkar

Varsha Usgaonkar.

 

Upasana Singh

Upasana Singh.

 

Kunickaa Sadanand

Kunickaa Sadanand.

 

Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt.

 

Dolly Thakore

Dolly Thakore.

 

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover.

 

Shekhar Suman

Shekhar Suman.

 

Raj Kumar Hirani with wife Manjeet

Manjeet and Raj Kumar Hirani.

 

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

 

Rajesh Puri with wife Anju

Rajesh Puri with wife Anju.

 

Mukesh Rishi

Mukesh Rishi.

 

Ganesh Acharya

Ganesh Acharya.

 

Vijay Patkar

Vijay Patkar.

 

Mohit Chauhan

Mohit Chauhan.

 

Maneka Gandhi and Sushama Shiromani

Actor, producer and director Sushama Shiromani with People for Animals Chairperson Maneka Gandhi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

More News Coverage

People for Animals CineKindGeneliaMumbaiBhartiyaRaveena Tandon

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