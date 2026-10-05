Genelia-Riteish At Unusual Awards Night

The second Film Federation of India and People for Animals CineKind awards were held on Sunday, October 4, in Mumbai.

Key Points Wamiqa Gabbi was awarded for her vocal support of stray animal welfare and animal adoption.

Rupali Ganguly was awarded for utilising her television platform to champion the care of stray animals.

Raveena Tandon was awarded for her continuous contribution to wildlife conservation and voice against animal cruelty..

Here's an award show with a difference!

The Film Federation of India and People for Animals bring us the second CineKind awards, where film folk win awards, thanks to the kindness they show to animals and the environment!

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh's entrepreneurial plant-based snacks, called Imagine Foods, earned them an award.

Raveena Tandon was awarded for her contribution to wildlife conservation and voice against animal cruelty.

The actress writes gratefully on Instagram: 'Thank you @manekagandhibjp @pfa.official @cinekind @the entire Jury , @iamrohitbhatnagar , thank you for bestowing upon me this honour of kindness towards our fellow inhabitants of the planet, whom we share our home with Our Wildlife and Our Community Animals and Birds. With Kindness, Compassion comes Bravery and Courage, which every Bhartiya has, but to put that in motion to save lives, like my brother #smitmacchar has, few rise to the occasion.

'He is a hero for all, will get the biggest awards globally and recognition, but I humbly dedicate this kindness award which I have earned and is very dear to me, to Smit Bhai, for leading with example. Small for him now as world leaders feel@the same, but a small gesture from a Proud Bhartiya sister to a proud Bhartiya Sher Brother. Jai Bajrang Bali!

'On a humorous note, what was that nana patekar Jis film dialogue that said 'Ek Macchaar... rest is history.'

Wamiqa Gabbi was awarded for her vocal support of stray animal welfare and animal adoption.

Rupali Ganguly is awarded for utilising her television platform to champion the care of stray animals.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Madhoo.

Jaya Prada.

Poonam Dhillon.

Varsha Usgaonkar.

Upasana Singh.

Kunickaa Sadanand.

Priya Dutt.

Dolly Thakore.

Gulshan Grover.

Shekhar Suman.

Manjeet and Raj Kumar Hirani.

Anu Malik with daughter Anmol.

Rajesh Puri with wife Anju.

Mukesh Rishi.

Ganesh Acharya.

Vijay Patkar.

Mohit Chauhan.

Actor, producer and director Sushama Shiromani with People for Animals Chairperson Maneka Gandhi.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff