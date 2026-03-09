HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gauri Spratt-Aamir Khan Dress Up For A Wedding

REDIFF MOVIES
Last updated on: March 09, 2026 12:44 IST
Last updated on: March 09, 2026 12:44 IST

Bollywood's power couples make a splash at Mumbai wedding.

Key Points

  • Trade pundit Komal Nahta's son Mohan Nahta and Dikshita Khullar's pre-wedding reception was held in Mumbai over the weekend.
  • The who's who of Bollywood attended: Jeetendra, Aamir Khan, Vidya Balan and Shabana Azmi among others.
  • Directors David Dhawan, Ramesh Sippy and Siddharth P Malhotra were spotted at the event.

Bollywood folk attended trade pundit Komal Nahta's son Mohan Nahta and Dikshita Khullar's pre-wedding reception in Mumbai over the weekend.

Komal Nahta, a well-known film trade analyst, is editor of Film Information magazine. He is also a television host, widely known for his knowledge about the business side of the Hindi film industry.

Aamir Khan arrives with Gauri Spratt.

 

Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.

 

Rupali Ganguly's Plus One is her brother Vijay Ganguly.

 

Genelia and Ritiesh Deshmukh.

 

Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey flank Chunky Pandey.

 

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor.

 

Jackie Shroff with Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor.

 

Karuna and David Dhawan.

 

Parveen Dusanj and Kabir Bedi.

 

Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.

 

Padmini Kolhapure with Pradeep Sharma.

 

Ramesh Sippy and Kiran Juneja.

 

Rahul Dev and Mugdha Godse.

 

Anupama and Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

 

Preeti Jhangiani and Praveen Dabas.

 

Sapna and Siddharth P Malhotra.

 

Deepti and Shreyas Talpade.

 

Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

Pankaj Tripathi with the couple Mohak Nahta and Dikshita Khullar.

 

Mohak's parents Sangeeta and Komal Nahta.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
