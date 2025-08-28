'As the sweet fragrance of modak fills the air, we fold our hands and bow down to the God of wisdom.'
Social media is full of pictures of movie stars bringing Ganpati home.
Rakul Singh prays, 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to u. May Bappaji bless you all with what you desire.'
Ananya Panday welcomes her 'favouritest Bappa' home.
Manushi Chhillar adds a splash of yellow to her Ganpati, surrounded by red, pink and white roses.
Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with a plateful of modak.
Sara Ali Khan: 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Missing home today but grateful to be working and doing what I love most. Thank you Bappa for giving me all that you have.'
Sonal Chauhan says a quick prayer.
Divya Khossla with the Lord of New Beginnings.
Bhumi Pednekar makes sure to colour coordinate with her beautiful mandap.
Hansika Motwani gives her Ganpati decorations a unique touch.
Sharvari welcomes Ganpati with flowers.
Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'
Ameesha Patel prays to Lord Ganesha.
Sonali Bendre with Ganpati on a throne of flowers.
'Bappa is home and we are all happy Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! @urstrulymahesh missing you a whole lot Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all,' writes Namrata Shirodkar as Mahesh Babu is out for a shoot.
It's a double celebration for Shibani Akhtar as it's her birthday as well!
Seen here with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani writes, 'Such an auspicious day to be celebrating a b'day. Feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thank you for all the birthday love! Feeling blessed.'
Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka Alva, writes 'Aala re aala, majha Ganpati Bappa aala! For us Mumbaikars, Ganpati isn't just a festival; it's an emotion that brings people together from every corner of the city.
'As the sweet fragrance of modak fills the air and our diets take a back seat, we fold our hands and bow down to the God of wisdom.
Vighnahartaa hum sabhi ke ghar Riddhi Siddhi ka pravesh karaye, aur jeevan ko sukh aur samruddhi se bhar dein! Bolo, Ganpati Bappa Morya!'
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bow before the Lord.
Kushboo Sundar performs puja at home.
Urvashi Dholakia welcomes Bappa with sons Kshitij and Sagar and mum Kaushal Dholakia.
Nidhhi Aggerwal with Lord Ganesha.
"I am a dancer. I am an artist. My entire spiritual connection flows through my dance. I don't have to sit and keep doing bhajans -- there's no need for that. The moment I start dancing, I feel connected to the Lord," Hema Malini tells ANI.
She adds about her daughter, Esha Deol: "Esha is a wonderful daughter of mine. She has learned a lot from me and participates in everything. She is such an understanding girl. She is raising her daughters beautifully. Sometimes, I feel I have so much to learn from her."
Karishma Tanna, seen here with husband Varun Bangera , writes, '5 years of our Ganpati memories Thank you Bappa for blessing us Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone From Me and my Family.'
Zahan Kapoor writes, 'Blessings from Bappa! A yearly tradition at my father's Adfilm-valas office, same punditji for years, some older faces no longer around but some brand faces have joined in the festivities which have for decades been the highlight of the office.
'We keep our promise to host Shri Ganesha Ji and attempt to honour the ideas and emotions he stands for; loyalty, dedication, bravery, compassion and generosity Wishing you all a happy and prosperous #ganeshchaturti.'
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff