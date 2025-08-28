'Ganpati Isn't Just A Festival; It's An Emotion'

'As the sweet fragrance of modak fills the air, we fold our hands and bow down to the God of wisdom.'

Social media is full of pictures of movie stars bringing Ganpati home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rakul Singh/Instagram

Rakul Singh prays, 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to u. May Bappaji bless you all with what you desire.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday welcomes her 'favouritest Bappa' home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar adds a splash of yellow to her Ganpati, surrounded by red, pink and white roses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Pilgaonkar/Instagram

Shriya Pilgaonkar celebrates the festival with a plateful of modak.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan: 'Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Missing home today but grateful to be working and doing what I love most. Thank you Bappa for giving me all that you have.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan says a quick prayer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khossla/Instagram

Divya Khossla with the Lord of New Beginnings.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar makes sure to colour coordinate with her beautiful mandap.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hansika Motwani/Instagram

Hansika Motwani gives her Ganpati decorations a unique touch.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharvari/Instagram

Sharvari welcomes Ganpati with flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez: 'Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ameesha Patel/Instagram

Ameesha Patel prays to Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre with Ganpati on a throne of flowers.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Namrata Shirodkar/Instagram

'Bappa is home and we are all happy Wishing love, peace and prosperity to all! @urstrulymahesh missing you a whole lot Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to all,' writes Namrata Shirodkar as Mahesh Babu is out for a shoot.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shibani Akhtar/Instagram

It's a double celebration for Shibani Akhtar as it's her birthday as well!

Seen here with Farhan Akhtar, Shibani writes, 'Such an auspicious day to be celebrating a b'day. Feel like the luckiest girl in the world! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi and thank you for all the birthday love! Feeling blessed.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vivek Oberoi/Instagram

Vivek Oberoi with wife Priyanka Alva, writes 'Aala re aala, majha Ganpati Bappa aala! For us Mumbaikars, Ganpati isn't just a festival; it's an emotion that brings people together from every corner of the city.

'As the sweet fragrance of modak fills the air and our diets take a back seat, we fold our hands and bow down to the God of wisdom.

Vighnahartaa hum sabhi ke ghar Riddhi Siddhi ka pravesh karaye, aur jeevan ko sukh aur samruddhi se bhar dein! Bolo, Ganpati Bappa Morya!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain bow before the Lord.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kushboo Sundar/Instagram

Kushboo Sundar performs puja at home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Dholakia/Instagram

Urvashi Dholakia welcomes Bappa with sons Kshitij and Sagar and mum Kaushal Dholakia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nidhhi Agerwal/Instagram

Nidhhi Aggerwal with Lord Ganesha.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

"I am a dancer. I am an artist. My entire spiritual connection flows through my dance. I don't have to sit and keep doing bhajans -- there's no need for that. The moment I start dancing, I feel connected to the Lord," Hema Malini tells ANI.

She adds about her daughter, Esha Deol: "Esha is a wonderful daughter of mine. She has learned a lot from me and participates in everything. She is such an understanding girl. She is raising her daughters beautifully. Sometimes, I feel I have so much to learn from her."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna, seen here with husband Varun Bangera , writes, '5 years of our Ganpati memories Thank you Bappa for blessing us Happy Ganesh Chaturthi to everyone From Me and my Family.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zahan Kapoor/Instagram

Zahan Kapoor writes, 'Blessings from Bappa! A yearly tradition at my father's Adfilm-valas office, same punditji for years, some older faces no longer around but some brand faces have joined in the festivities which have for decades been the highlight of the office.

'We keep our promise to host Shri Ganesha Ji and attempt to honour the ideas and emotions he stands for; loyalty, dedication, bravery, compassion and generosity Wishing you all a happy and prosperous #ganeshchaturti.'

