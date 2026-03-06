HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, Tanvi The Great Arrive On OTT

Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, Tanvi The Great Arrive On OTT

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 06, 2026 13:12 IST

Romance and action rule the roost on this week's OTT special. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Key Points

  • Shows like Boyfriend On Demand and Siren's Kiss arrives this week.
  • Subedaar, War Machine, Vikram on Duty deliver military action, sci-fi combat, and crime investigations.
  • Jafar Panahi's award-winning political drama It Was Just An Accident arrives on OTT.

 

Boyfriend on Demand
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean

Boyfriend on Demand

Blackpink's Jisoo flexes her acting chops and discovers love through dating in the digital age in the 10-part rom-com series.

 

Subedaar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Subedaar

Following Thar, Anil Kapoor returns to reiterate his love for the desi western on OTT platform in and as Subedaar about a retired army officer intent on protecting his family against evil.

 

It Was Just An Accident
Where to watch? Mubi
Language: Persian, Azerbaijani

It Was Just An Accident

Recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi looks beyond the oppressor-oppressed dynamic in his anti-authoritarian take on contemporary Iran's politics.

 

Gandhi Talks
Where to watch? Z5
Language: None

Gandhi Talks

It's all about money for men desperately in its pursuit, portrayed by the likes of Arvind Swamy and Vijay Sethupathi along with a luminous Aditi Rao Hydari, in the dialogue-less Gandhi Talks.

 

Hello Bachhon
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Hello Bachhon

Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey's inspiring true story gets the Netflix treatment in Vineet Kumar Singh's portrayal of the educator in TVF's five-part series.

 

Young Sherlock
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Young Sherlock

If you found Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies to be a blast, check out how Arthur Conan Doyle's genius creation fares as a teen detective in his eight-part offering.

 

Jab Khuli Kitaab
Where to watch? Z5
Language: Hindi

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Finding Fanny co-stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia reunite on Saurabh Shukla's slice-of-senior citizen life peering inside a elderly couple's decision to divorce after half a decade as husband and wife.

 

With Love
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Tamil

With Love

A romcom with a bit of a twist wherein a pair of ex-students of the same school meet over a blind date and decide to revisit their former loves.

 

Vikram on Duty
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Telugu

Vikram on Duty

Four episodes of a once celebrated cop doing whatever it takes to salvage his reputation over a tough investigation.

 

Siren's Kiss
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean

Siren's Kiss

A 1999 Japanese television show revolving around a bewitching auctioneer and discerning fraud investigator, played by What's Wrong With Secretary Kim's Park Min Young and Squid Games star Wi Ha Joon, forms the inspiration of this 12-part romantic thriller.

 

DTF St Louis
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

DTF St Louis

In the mood for bored married blokes, racy dating apps, messy love triangles, dark whodunit comedies? Try seven episodes of DTF St Louis.

 

War Machine
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

War Machine

It's Alan vs Alien as Jack Reacher's Alan Ritchson dives into action-packed, science-fiction territory as an elite soldier leading an attack to combat a deadly alien robot threat.

 

Tanvi The Great
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Tanvi The Great

The Anupam Kher-directed drama centres around a young autistic woman's dream to follow in her army man grandpa's footsteps.

 

Vladimir
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English

Vladimir

An eternally hot Rachel Weisz plays an English professor lusting after her young colleague at the cost of jeopardising her career and marriage.  

 

Jockey
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil

Jockey

Madurai's goat fighting traditions forms the heart and soul of Jockey's furious rivalries and throbbing intensity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
