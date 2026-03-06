Gandhi Talks, Subedaar, Tanvi The Great Arrive On OTT

Romance and action rule the roost on this week's OTT special. Take your pick from Sukanya Verma's eclectic menu.

Key Points Shows like Boyfriend On Demand and Siren's Kiss arrives this week.

Subedaar, War Machine, Vikram on Duty deliver military action, sci-fi combat, and crime investigations.

Jafar Panahi's award-winning political drama It Was Just An Accident arrives on OTT.

Boyfriend on Demand

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean

Blackpink's Jisoo flexes her acting chops and discovers love through dating in the digital age in the 10-part rom-com series.

Subedaar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Following Thar, Anil Kapoor returns to reiterate his love for the desi western on OTT platform in and as Subedaar about a retired army officer intent on protecting his family against evil.

It Was Just An Accident

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: Persian, Azerbaijani

Recipient of the prestigious Palme d'Or award at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi looks beyond the oppressor-oppressed dynamic in his anti-authoritarian take on contemporary Iran's politics.

Gandhi Talks

Where to watch? Z5

Language: None

It's all about money for men desperately in its pursuit, portrayed by the likes of Arvind Swamy and Vijay Sethupathi along with a luminous Aditi Rao Hydari, in the dialogue-less Gandhi Talks.

Hello Bachhon

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Physics Wallah founder Alakh Pandey's inspiring true story gets the Netflix treatment in Vineet Kumar Singh's portrayal of the educator in TVF's five-part series.

Young Sherlock

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

If you found Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes movies to be a blast, check out how Arthur Conan Doyle's genius creation fares as a teen detective in his eight-part offering.

Jab Khuli Kitaab

Where to watch? Z5

Language: Hindi

Finding Fanny co-stars Pankaj Kapur and Dimple Kapadia reunite on Saurabh Shukla's slice-of-senior citizen life peering inside a elderly couple's decision to divorce after half a decade as husband and wife.

With Love

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil

A romcom with a bit of a twist wherein a pair of ex-students of the same school meet over a blind date and decide to revisit their former loves.

Vikram on Duty

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Telugu

Four episodes of a once celebrated cop doing whatever it takes to salvage his reputation over a tough investigation.

Siren's Kiss

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean

A 1999 Japanese television show revolving around a bewitching auctioneer and discerning fraud investigator, played by What's Wrong With Secretary Kim's Park Min Young and Squid Games star Wi Ha Joon, forms the inspiration of this 12-part romantic thriller.

DTF St Louis

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

In the mood for bored married blokes, racy dating apps, messy love triangles, dark whodunit comedies? Try seven episodes of DTF St Louis.

War Machine

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

It's Alan vs Alien as Jack Reacher's Alan Ritchson dives into action-packed, science-fiction territory as an elite soldier leading an attack to combat a deadly alien robot threat.

Tanvi The Great

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

The Anupam Kher-directed drama centres around a young autistic woman's dream to follow in her army man grandpa's footsteps.

Vladimir

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An eternally hot Rachel Weisz plays an English professor lusting after her young colleague at the cost of jeopardising her career and marriage.

Jockey

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Madurai's goat fighting traditions forms the heart and soul of Jockey's furious rivalries and throbbing intensity.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff