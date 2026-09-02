Gandhari, Dhamaal 4, Fauda Arrive On OTT

Highly anticipated Bollywood movie premieres, post-theatrical releases, gripping new OTT series and the return of popular international shows: September promises a rich and varied slate of content.

Key Points Popular international series The Gentlemen Season 2 (Netflix, September 3) and Fauda Season 5 (Netflix, September 8) are set to return.

Nikkhil Advani's The Revolutionaries (Amazon Prime, September 11) explores India's Independence journey with a grand cinematic scale.

September will have diverse OTT releases, from original Hindi movies, post-theatrical releases, shows as well as international fare.

Anticipated Bollywood Premieres

Gandhari

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 3

What happens when a child is kidnapped? How far will her mother go to get her back? It's this thought that made Taapsee Pannu sign up for the thriller Gandhari. And if this wasn't challenging enough for her, this mother is blind.

Directed by Devashish Makhija (Joram, Bhonsle, Ajii), from a script by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari sets the momentum going for the month.

Dhamaal 4

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 4

After emerging as a superhit, Dhamaal 4 arrives on OTT.

The first three Dhamaal movies have done well on satellite and the digital medium, and this is one reason why Dhamaal 4 did well in theatres, especially amongst younger audiences.

Jagamae Sangeetham

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: September 4

Telugu film Jagamae Sangeetham is about a Carnatic prodigy, who carries the weight of his grandfather's name and his family's survival.

As financial pressure mounts and a long-buried family conflict resurfaces through his uncle Thyagaraju, Balu is pushed to question everything he's been trained to honour.

The Court

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Release date: September 4

The Court revolves around a smart, young lawyer with a stammer, who fights for justice against her celebrated father.

Unmadham

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Release date: September 4

A police constable is drawn into a long-forgotten, unsolved case in the Malayalam psychological crime thriller. As he digs deeper, hidden secrets begin to surface, forcing him to confront uncomfortable truths.

Ghamasaan

Where to watch: Z5

Release date: September 11

Tigmanshu Dhulia returns with yet another dacoit tale. U(pright cop Pratik Gandhi gets locked in a cat and mouse chase with dreaded dacoit Arshad Warsi.

Baby Do Die Do

Where to watch: To Be Decided

Huma Qureshi plays a blind hitman in Baby Do Die Do, an unusual film release in theatres which could not score well.

Returning International Favourites

The Gentlemen, Season 2

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 3

Guy Ritchie returns with the second season of the dramatic series, The Gentlemen.

The series is a spin-off set in the same fictional criminal universe as Ritchie's 2019 film The Gentlemen.

Fauda, Season 5

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: September 8

Based on the Israel-Palestine conflict, Fauda has moved with the times and the prevailing tensions in the Middle East.

New OTT Series

The Revolutionaries

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Release date: September 11

Nikkhil Advani's OTT series Freedom At Night was a critical success.

Now, he gives us The Revolutionaries, set in India's journey to freedom.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff