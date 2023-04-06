News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Fun, Fabulous Filmi Quiz Of The Week

Fun, Fabulous Filmi Quiz Of The Week

By SUKANYA VERMA
April 06, 2023 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready, steady, go! It's time for our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz of the week.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Chalte Chalte
B. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai
C. Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega
  B. Bas Itna Sa Khwab Hai
 
A. Aarzoo
B. Sabse Bada Khiladi
C. Sapoot
  A. Aarzoo
 
A. Cocktail
B. A Gentleman
C. Namastey London
  A. Cocktail
 
A. Chal Mere Bhai
B. Khoobsurat
C. Haseena Maan Jayegi
  B. Khoobsurat
 
A. Shaadi Ke Side Effects
B. Bobby Jasoos
C. Hamari Adhuri Kahani
  C. Hamari Adhuri Kahani
 
A. Uunchai
B. Ki & Ka
C. Neither
  B. Ki & Ka
 
A. Shastra
B. Aflatoon
C. Rangeela
  C. Rangeela
 
A. U Me Aur Hum
B. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji
C. Golmaal Again
  A. U Me Aur Hum
 
A. Gopi
B. Buddha Mil Gaya
C. Mera Naam Joker
  B. Buddha Mil Gaya
 
A. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo
B. Shuddh Desi Romance
C. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
  C. Jayeshbhai Jordaar
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
